Andrea Bocelli teams up with IPO and Gary Bertini

Revered “Time to Say Goodbye” Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is returning to Israel next week to grace his audience with his powerful and moving melodies, and he won’t be onstage alone.

Bocelli will be performing alongside the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra on June 8 at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, 11 years after his last performance in Israel.

He’ll be joined by the Gary Bertini Israeli Choir and a number of guest solo artists.

Blind since age 12, Bocelli is one of the most successful tenors in the world, with his voice most notable in classics like “Bésame Mucho” and his unique duet with Ed Sheeran in “Perfect Symphony.” He is known for having incredible depth and emotion in his performances, transferring a sense of love and hope in each note.

His career spans 25 years and 90 million albums sold, not to mention numerous awards.

ANDREA BOCELLI (credit: ARBEL)

A bright career with bright stars

Throughout his career, he’s worked with some of the brightest stars, such as Phantom of the Opera star Sarah Brightman, not to mention pop stars Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and more. His voice has also graced the soundtracks for some of the biggest films in history, including The Godfather and Life is Beautiful.

Bocelli made headlines just a few weeks ago, after performing a beautiful serenade for reality television star Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to musician Travis Barker.

His vocal range is famed, allowing him an impressive diversity in his performances.

Bocelli’s last show in Israel was in 2011, when he joined the Israeli Opera Festival. His performance received mixed reviews even though his voice was as stellar as ever, as the acoustics at the show meant that he was battling the low-quality amplification and the overly boisterous orchestra.

At the time, he shared the stage with Achinoam Nini, who has already performed with Bocelli on numerous occasions and in several venues, and Mira Anwar Awad.

Two years after that performance, he wrote an article for the Daily Mail in which he said that many of the places within which he had performed throughout the years had left a significant mark on him. One of those places was Israel.

“Other places in the world I have especially enjoyed include Israel, which left a very powerful impression on me,” he said.

In 2020, Bocelli performed, alongside some of Israel’s biggest and brightest, such as Idan Raichel, at the Celebration of Peace Performance at Dubai’s Opera in the UAE, just months after the Abraham Accords were signed.

“I am happy to have been able to give my modest contribution through the universal language of music,” said Bocelli at the time.

His main instruments, alongside his voice, are piano and flute. He learned them when he was quite young, only to discover his incredible vocal talents.

Shortly after his performance in Israel, Bocelli will be going on an international tour throughout the US and Europe.

Tickets are available at www.leaan.co.il. The producers of the show have given notice that they will not accept unauthorized tickets sold via Viagogo or other such websites.