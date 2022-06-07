Rodrigo Y Gabriela to perform in Tel Aviv

Rodrigo Y Gabriela guitar duo are coming to Israel for the first time, as part of their international tour. They will perform in Tel Aviv, August 10.

The story of Rodrigo Y Gabriela started in Mexico City twenty years ago. Born to middle-class families, they were brought-up on music such as flamenco, jazz and rock, but were both attracted to heavy metal. In fact, their love for Metallica was what brought them together in the first place.

As teenagers they formed a group and began performing. Looking to get out into the world, their first stop was Dublin, where they played in the streets. It was in Dublin where they met singer-songwriter Damien Rice, who invited them to open his concert, and they never looked back. Since then, they have performed around the globe. They have released five studio albums, three live albums and one EP.

In 2011, they collaborated with Hans Zimmer on the Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides soundtrack, while also contributing to the soundtrack for Puss in Boots. They have toured internationally and in May 2010, performed at the White House for then-President Barack Obama. In January 2020, their fifth studio album, Mettavolution, won a Grammy Award for the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

The duo will perform in Israel, August 10, at Heichal Hatarbut, Tel Aviv.