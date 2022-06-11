The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli thrills 20,000 fans in Tel Aviv

Italian tenor sings with his children – and with Israelis Shiri Maimon and Colin Schachat.

By STEVE LINDE
Published: JUNE 11, 2022 16:08
ANDREA BOCELLI sings with Colin Schachat to a packed stadium at Bloomfield on Wednesday night. (photo credit: STEVE LINDE)
ANDREA BOCELLI sings with Colin Schachat to a packed stadium at Bloomfield on Wednesday night.
(photo credit: STEVE LINDE)

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli serenaded some 20,000 fans – including film director Quentin Tarantino – in a packed Bloomfield Stadium on Wednesday night.

And he did not disappoint.

While the two-hour performance started 30 minutes late and had a 20-minute intermission, the audience was riveted throughout by the marvelous musical mix that ranged from a brilliant rendition of Bizet’s “Farandole” and Verdi’s “Di quella pira” to a heartfelt “Amazing Grace” and “Con te partirò” (“Time to Say Goodbye”).

The first half comprised a selection of challenging classical pieces from Bocelli’s broad repertoire and the second half some of his most popular hits over the last decades – my favorite being ”You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Bocelli, who is 63, spoke only twice to the audience while introducing the highlights of his concert – dynamic duets with his 10-year-old daughter, Virginia, and his 24-year-old son, Matteo.

ITALIAN TENOR Andrea Bocelli performs on the steps of Sicily’s Noto Cathedral, in Noto, Sicily, in 2020. (credit: ANTONIO PARRINELLO/REUTERS) ITALIAN TENOR Andrea Bocelli performs on the steps of Sicily’s Noto Cathedral, in Noto, Sicily, in 2020. (credit: ANTONIO PARRINELLO/REUTERS)

“Now it’s the most difficult moment of the concert,” he said. “First of all because I’m a terrible guitarist – I never studied to play the guitar. But most of all because I am joined on stage by a special guest. She is my daughter.”

Father and daughter then performed a wonderful interpretation of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” much to the delight of the audience. Afterwards, Virginia – in perfect English – announced the auction of the autographed classical guitar, with the proceeds going to the Andrea Bocelli Foundation – whose mission is to empower people and communities suffering from disease, poverty and social exclusion.

“I was a little scared in the beginning – there are a lot of people,” Virginia said. “Tonight is a special night because we’re auctioning this guitar for the benefit of the Bocelli Foundation, which is my dad’s foundation, and it is helping a lot of children around the world, build schools and hospitals and help the communities.” (The winning bid was by Omer Rogovin for $12,431.)

Bocelli related how his dashing son, who studied music and clearly has the Bocelli magic in his genes, had once shared his personal dream with his father: “I was very curious: ‘What do you want to do?’ ‘I’d like to sing with you.’ I said, ‘Okay!’”

They sang “Fall on Me” superbly before Matteo took the stage alone to woo the audience with his newly recorded catchy single, “Tempo” – after a few minutes of embarrassment during which the young Bocelli had to sort out a defective earpiece. “The beauty of live performances!” Matteo quipped.

Eleven years after his last appearance in Israel, Bocelli returned to the stage accompanied by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and the Gary Bertini Israeli Choir. While his stage companion, Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu, was phenomenal, the highlights for the Israeli audience were his undoubtedly his duet with Israeli pop star Shiri Maimon of “The Prayer” (which he famously recorded with Celine Dion) and two pieces with South African-born Ra’anana baritone Colin Schachat.

“Although I have been privileged to have performed several times with Andrea Bocelli in Italy, the experience of performing with him accompanied by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in front of a full Bloomfield was a thrill beyond words, something I will never forget,” Schachat said. “Besides his phenomenal voice and vocal stamina, his kind and helpful manner makes it so comfortable for someone like me to sing with him. The warm, welcoming and enthusiastic response of the audience was not lost on Andrea, who commented how much he loves being in Israel.”

On a personal note, I was overwhelmed with emotion while hearing Bocelli sing the lyrics of “Amazing Grace”:

“I once was lost, but now am foundWas blind but now I see.”

Together with his exceptional vocal talents, Bocelli’s amazing grace continues to be an inspiration to millions of people around the world – including Israelis.



Tags music performance Concert
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
3

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
4

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by