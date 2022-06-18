Comedy for Koby returns to Israel with more laughs

Los-Angeles based Israeli comedian Avi Liberman will once again bring a fresh batch of American comics to Israel next week for another round of the always welcome Comedy for Koby evening of standup.

Beginning at the Einan Theater in Modi’in on June 20 and continuing to Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Gush Etzion, Tel Aviv and Ra’anana, this month’s revue will include Dan Naturman, Jim Colliton and Ian Lara. Naturman has appeared on America’s Got Talent, Colliton on the Dry Bar Comedy channel and Lara on a comedy special on HBO MAX. As always, Liberman will host the event and perform his own set of topical material.

“It’s been incredible to see the growth of this tour, where I am now regularly contacted by comedians and managers who know that Israel is a great place to perform, with fantastic audiences who appreciate great comedy,” said Liberman in a media statement. “We once again have an amazing line-up and everyone is looking forward to making this one of the best tours ever.”

For nearly 20 years, Comedy for Koby has served as a significant fundraiser for The Koby Mandell Foundation. Founded following the murder of Koby Mandell and his friend Yosef Ishran by terrorists in 2001, the foundation offers a variety of emotional support programs and benefits to children and families who have lost an immediate family member to terror or tragedy.

“The fact that comics working in Koby’s memory are bringing laughter and happiness to people all over the world is a source of comfort. The tour continues to grow and attracts great comedians and large audiences, as it benefits the community of bereaved families in Israel” says Rabbi Seth Mandell, who founded the organization together with his wife Sherri. “But perhaps the greatest message of the tour is that whatever challenges we face as individuals and a country, we always deserve to laugh.”

American comedian Dan Naturman (credit: COURTESY THE KOBY MANDELL FOUNDATION)

Tickets are available for purchase at www.comedyforkoby.com.