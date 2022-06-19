Tel Aviv's Habima Theater announces season's productions

Habima Theater released on Sunday its repertoire for the 2022/2023 season Sunday morning.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, the theater’s director-general, Noam Semel, and Moshe Kaftan, the theater’s artistic director, were in attendance for the announcement, according to a press release from Habima.

“Habima is going on a fascinating and novel theatrical journey,” Semel said per the release. “It promises audiences a season of original plays, musicals, classics and an interesting repertoire befitting the national theater in Israel.”

Audiences will be treated to a number of well-known plays, including The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Mother Courage and The Labor of Living. In addition, Habima will be presenting stage adaptations of classic Israeli films such as Life According to Agfa, Aviva, My Love and the Elkabetz siblings’ Gett. These productions will be joined by Hair, the musical, and six new Israeli plays.

Kaftan explained that the shows were carefully selected to be relevant to Israeli society today.

“We at the Habima National Theater find great importance in promoting original Israeli creations,” he stated. “In doing so, we choose to present a repertoire largely made up of Israeli plays, classics and originals, and put a spotlight on topics that are relevant to Israeli society, both young and old alike.”

Huldai said he looked forward to the upcoming season, in light of the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality taking over ownership of Habima last year.

“Out of public responsibility, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality took it upon itself to save Habima and not let the national theater close,” Huldai said. “The 100-year-old theater will continue to exist and serve as a central player in the field of Israeli culture.”