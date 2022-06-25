An exploration of art, dance and extinction

If a Tree Falls in a Forest opened Thursday night at the Petah Tikva Museum of Art (30 Arlozorov St.). In it, 10 artists tackle the relationship between nature and humanity.

The city zoo, located across the park from the museum, was transformed by curator Irena Gordon to an additional space where climate calamity and hope of survival will be explored.

Choreographer Avshalom Pollak will present Liquid Season, 12 video-dance works set to music by Umitaro Abe created in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dancers must find a way to move while engulfed by the sea, which brings to mind glaciers melting.

Head of the Culture Section at Mifal Hapayis Dolin Malnik spoke of the residency programs launched last year in response to the pandemic and her desire to offer artists ways to continue their work, “Even when the world of culture comes to a standstill,” she said, “and museums are shut down.”

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg remarked the city is being transformed concerning the arts and said the exhibition is “among the best in the field.”

Petah Tikva (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In her video art, which lent its name to the entire exhibition, Arif-Galanti employed thousands of still images from the local zoo’s museum to weave a kaleidoscope of stuffed animals, dead insects and fauna granted a second leave of life, thanks to animation.

The artists taking part in If a Tree Falls in a Forest are: Aviv Grinberg, Ayelet Hashahar Cohen, Einat Arif-Galanti, Dana Yoeli, Shay Id Alony, Niv Gafni, Michal Sophia Tobiass, Omer Even Paz and Moran Kliger.

The exhibition will run until November 12. Opening Hours to the Petach Tikva Museum of Art (PTMA) are Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are NIS 30 per adult and NIS 40 for those who wish to explore the zoo space, as well (note: the hours given are those in which both spaces are open).

Liquid Season can be seen online, visit: https://leplusbeaulivredumonde.com/liquid-season. For more info on the PTMA, visit: https://www.petachtikvamuseum.com