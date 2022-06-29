Tel Aviv’s ‘White Night’ is making a comeback

Beginning Thursday night and continuing through the summer, White Night is returning to Tel Aviv and Jaffa, after a pandemic-induced break.

Dozens of events, both outdoors and in cultural centers, will be held throughout the night, including folk dances, theater, a street circus, musical ensembles and much more.

Special events will include a tribute show to Arik Einstein, a celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Tel Aviv Museum, a pajama party for children, sunrise yoga at Sarona and a Dragapalooza festival at Habima Square.

“Tel Aviv-Yafo is a wonderful city that never ceases to flourish. Even the past two challenging years have failed to diminish the city’s vitality."

"The abundance of entertainment our city offers is truly unique and the active cultural and artistic life allows Tel Aviv-Yafo to truly be a “non-stop city,” said Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai.

The tradition of celebrating White Night began in July 2003, when UNESCO declared Tel Aviv ”The White City” – a World Heritage Site. The city center is home to more than 4,000 Bauhaus-style buildings, the largest architectural collection of its kind.