The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Sing a song of URU with Daniel Sarid

The URU guys bided their time and worked through the material numerous times, in all sorts of situations, before they were ready to lay it down for posterity. Now it’s time to hear it live.

By BARRY DAVIS
Published: AUGUST 17, 2022 22:43
DANIEL SARID: This music is so visceral and challenging that you need a human voice in there. (photo credit: CLAUS RICHTER)
DANIEL SARID: This music is so visceral and challenging that you need a human voice in there.
(photo credit: CLAUS RICHTER)

Daniel Sarid has never been one to follow the herd. For the past three decades, the 53-year-old jazz pianist has probed, examined, explored and engaged in no small amount of envelope-pushing to get to where he wants to be.

That comes across in the new album of the URU trio, which is currently being showcased at gigs around the country. 

The launch tour kicks off at the jazz club down in Mitzpeh Ramon on August 25, with explosive saxophonist Ori Kaplan guesting. That will be followed by a slot at the Hasedek venue in Jerusalem on August 27, with reedman Yoni Kretzmer adding his seasoned adventurous soul and sounds to the fray. The nationwide tour also takes in a show in Ra’anana (September 1) and a concert at Kibbutz Sha’ar Ha’amakim (September 3), winding up at Hateiva in Jaffa on September 6. 

The last two shows feature singer Noam Inbar, who earns a living as a singer-songwriter, composer and producer, and is a founding member of the post-punk band Habiluim. 

Inbar also lends his seasoned vocals to several tracks on the CD. It fits Sarid’s current artistic ethos which, he says, has been gradually and organically gestating for eight years. That corresponds to the time the pianist and his colleagues have been in sonic exploration, with bassist Nadav Meisel and drummer Ofer Beimel, playing and creating in personal and musical unison as a trio.  

GROVE TO the jazz music of sax player Albert Beger and his Cosmos Ensemble this Wednesday (illustrative). (credit: Benjamin Lehman/Unsplash) GROVE TO the jazz music of sax player Albert Beger and his Cosmos Ensemble this Wednesday (illustrative). (credit: Benjamin Lehman/Unsplash)

“I am very happy with the end result [on the band’s eponymous album],” says Sarid. Then he surprises me. “This is the direction I have been taking – songs,” he adds. Songs? Anyone who has ever attended a gig in which Sarid has been involved, say, at the Levontin 7 club in Tel Aviv or at the Israel Museum where the band played in the Jerusalem Jazz Festival three years ago, will be surprised by that lyrical turn of events. 

The pianist’s avenue of musical attack has generally tended to wend and weave its way into areas that could be described as alien to ears more accustomed to pop and rock music, or even Beethoven et al. 

“This music is so visceral and challenging that you need a human voice in there,” he notes. “The instrumental side really digs deep and the human voice is so tender. I think that works well.” Having given the new record an online “spin” or two I can vouch for that.  

Sarid's long career

Sarid is one of the veterans of the left field music scene here, having spent six years in the Big Apple, studying at the New School of Jazz and Contemporary Music, benefiting from the priceless guidance of eclectic jazz multi-instrumentalist Jaki Byard. 

While in New York he established himself on the avant-garde side of the jazz tracks, playing with such leading lights as bassist William Parker and drummer Chad Taylor, at venues like Knitting Factory and Tonic. On his return here he plied his craft at similarly leaning spots in Tel Aviv, like Hagadah Hasmalit, Levontin 7 – which he co-managed along with reedman and present sole owner Assif Tsahar, and classical conductor and experimental music artist Ilan Volkov – and the aforementioned Hateiva. URU is an extension of that developmental timeline. 

Sarid, Meisel and Beimel clearly wanted to be absolutely certain they’d hit the creative mark before going into the recording studio. The URU guys bided their time and worked through the material numerous times, in all sorts of situations, before they were ready to lay it down for posterity. Now it’s time to hear it live.

For further information: (052) 335-1211



Tags music jazz Israeli music art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
2

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
3

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
4

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by