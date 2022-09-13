Justin Bieber's Israel show in doubt due to health crisis

Pop superstar Justin Bieber last week announced he was suspending his summer tour due to a health crisis he suffered earlier this year.

His Justice World Tour already absorbed one setback when he canceled shows in June after contracting Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed.

Bieber resumed touring this summer in South America, ahead of a planned tour to Asia and the Middle East, including a show on October 13 at Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon. However, in a post on his official Instagram page, he said he was curtailing the rest of the tour dates.

Following a performance at Brazil’s Rock in Rio, Bieber wrote that “the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

The Israeli promoters bringing Bieber to Tel Aviv have said there hasn’t yet been a final decision by the superstar’s team if the tour will go on.

“As of now, the shows in South American have been canceled, but it’s unclear about the dates coming up in Africa, the Mideast, Asia and Europe that are planned in the coming months. We will update the Israeli fans as soon as possible,” the promoters said in a statement.