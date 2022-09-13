The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Justin Bieber's Israel show in doubt due to health crisis

The Israeli promoters bringing Bieber to Tel Aviv have said there hasn’t yet been a final decision by the superstar’s team if the tour will go on.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 02:47
JUSTIN BIEBER (photo credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS /REUTERS)
JUSTIN BIEBER
(photo credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS /REUTERS)

Pop superstar Justin Bieber last week announced he was suspending his summer tour due to a health crisis he suffered earlier this year.

His Justice World Tour already absorbed one setback when he canceled shows in June after contracting Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed.

Bieber resumed touring this summer in South America, ahead of a planned tour to Asia and the Middle East, including a show on October 13 at Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon. However, in a post on his official Instagram page, he said he was curtailing the rest of the tour dates.

Following a performance at Brazil’s Rock in Rio, Bieber wrote that “the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

The Israeli promoters bringing Bieber to Tel Aviv have said there hasn’t yet been a final decision by the superstar’s team if the tour will go on.

“As of now, the shows in South American have been canceled, but it’s unclear about the dates coming up in Africa, the Mideast, Asia and Europe that are planned in the coming months. We will update the Israeli fans as soon as possible,” the promoters said in a statement.



Tags Israel Tel Aviv music health justin bieber Concert
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 years

Demonstrators gather in Tel Aviv on Sunday in support of a 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat. August 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by