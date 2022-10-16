'Valeria Is Getting Married' takes top prize at Haifa Film Festival

The winners of the awards at the 38th Haifa International Film Festival were announced on Saturday night and Michal Winik’s Valeria Is Getting Married won the top prize in the Israeli Feature Film Category.

The movie tells the story of two Ukrainian sisters in Israel, one who has already entered into a mail-order marriage with an Israeli man and one who is considering this kind of a marriage. Winik also won the award for Best Screenplay and previously won the Ophir Award in this category in September. The movie had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival this year.

More winners in Haifa film festival

The Debut Film Award went to The Fat Guy, which was directed by Gudis Schneider. Tsachi Sadan, the star of The Fat Guy, won the Best Actor Award.

The award for Best Artistic Achievement in an Israeli Feature Film went to Virginity by Maor Zaguri, who created the popular television show, Zaguri.

Photo from the movie, Valeria is Getting Married (credit: GUY RAZ)

The Tobias Szpancer Award for Best Israeli Documentary Film was awarded to Nitza’s Choice, directed by Uri Barbash, while an Honorable Mention went to Bronca! directed by Tomer Slutzky and Shlomo Slutzky.

Best Israeli Independent Short Feature was awarded to Sohela Ghttas for her film, Salma.

Best Film Award in the Carmel International Cinema Competition was awarded to Lukas Dhont’s Close.

An Honorable Mention was given to The Beasts, directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

The Mountain, directed by Thomas Salvador, won the Best Film in the Golden Anchor Competition for Best Debut Film.

The Worst Ones, directed by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret, received an Honorable Mention.