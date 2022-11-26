PHOTO IS:RAEL festival kicks off in Tel Aviv

PHOTO IS:RAEL kicked off its 10th International Photography Festival on Wednesday, in a sprawling display at Tel Aviv’s Enav Cultural Center, as well as the Gan Ha’Ir complex and roof.

The PHOTO IS:RAEL photography festival is the largest event of its kind in the country and, this year, features the theme “action.” The organization explains that the works featured give various perspectives on action that are related to different realms, from cinema, youth movements, the military and the arts.

The photography being showcased comes from artists of diverse backgrounds and depicts a plethora of struggles, triumphs, pains and joys. Topics such as the war in Ukraine, violence against women and challenging beauty standards are addressed by works.

The lights, the beautiful venue and above all, the art attracted many visitors to the festival’s opening night. Among those in attendance were ambassadors from China, Italy and the Netherlands.

In addition to photography, other forms of art, such as performance art, video art and musical performances, are slated to appear at the festival. The opening night featured music and a talented flutist.

The photos will be on display until Saturday, December 3.