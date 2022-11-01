The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Focus a lens on the PHOTO IS:RAEL festival

Taking place from November 23 to December 3 at the Einav Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, the exhibit will feature 50 photographers from Israel and abroad.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 05:08
‘THE REST is still unwritten’ by Tair Adeto. (photo credit: TAIR ADETO)
‘THE REST is still unwritten’ by Tair Adeto.
(photo credit: TAIR ADETO)

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the 10th edition of the annual PHOTO IS:RAEL International Photography Festival could fill a library.

The festival’s central exhibition will display works by 21 local and international artists and their interpretation of the term “action.” The exhibition presents multiple directions to understanding the concept, through activist art, contemporary and historical photojournalism, migration, gender, politics and history. Hundreds of artists from about 40 countries submitted their works to the festival’s open call, of which the artistic committee selected the 21 artists whose works comprise this part of the exhibition. 

Examining current events through artistic expression 

These ideas are presented with material that examines current events in Israel and abroad such as the war in Ukraine, LGBTQ issues and the environment.

A WOMAN walks past a building damaged in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Nova Kakhovka, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on Sunday. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) A WOMAN walks past a building damaged in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Nova Kakhovka, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on Sunday. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

The festival will feature the Finalists Exhibition of the Meitar Award for Excellence in Photography. The award will be given, for the seventh time, to an artist whose photography showcases originality and superb skill.

In addition to photographic exhibitions, the festival will also have events presenting other disciplines such as video art, performance art and music.

Among the special events will be an event with author Etgar Keret, marking 30 years to his story “Pipes”; a tattoo event with top tattoo artists; a circus photography event; and a performance on violence against women.

The festival is the showcase event of PHOTO IS:RAEL, a nonprofit organization founded to develop a shared dialogue among the arts and the diverse communities living in Israel. The event’s creative director is Eyal Landesman and its chief curator is Ya’ara Raz Haklai.



