Bank Hapoalim highlights art to help at-risk youth

Bank Hapoalim’s annual art exhibition, now in its 22nd year, has become a tradition and a home for young Israeli artists at the beginning of their careers alongside leading artists.

The exhibition will feature about 500 works by Sigalit Landau, Shimon Pinto, Miriam Cabessa, Yoni Gold, Ziv Korn, Ido Marcus, Farid Abu Shakra, Merav Sudai, Khen Shish, Yoni Gold and more.

This year’s exhibition is dedicated to at-risk youth, Hapoalim announced. About 800,000 teenagers ages 12-18 live in Israel today, with a quarter of them who are in various risky situations. In the last two and a half years, following the COVID-19 crisis, the plight of youth has intensified and worsened due to the closures, quarantines and disconnection from regular frameworks.

After the artists receive 25% from the sales of the artworks, the bank will donate proceeds from the exhibit to the Elam Association, the Otot Association and the Brewing Future Project - Migdal Ohr Institutions.

Like every year, the exhibition is displayed on the six floors of the central management building of Bank Hapoalim in Tel Aviv.

WORKS BY Gil Haller and Ziv Korn will be on sale at the annual Bank Hapoalim art exhibition. (credit: BANK HAPOALIM)

When will the exhibition be on display?

The exhibition will be open to the public on Sunday, December 24 between the hours: 19:00-22:00 and on Sunday and Monday 25 to 26 of December between the hours: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Bank Hapoalim management building at 63 Yehuda Halevi Street, Tel Aviv.

For full details on the website: https://www.artpoalim.co.il