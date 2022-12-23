Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Center is now home to the largest LEGO-made menorah

Tel Aviv's LEGO store, located at the Dizengoff Square mall, built the world's largest LEGO menorah on Monday night.

The build ended up drawing large crowds from throughout the seaside city of Tel Aviv and relied on the work of dozens of volunteers to lay the 130,000 LEGO bricks needed to create the Hanukkiah. LEGO opened their store in July and drawn enthusiasts from far and wide to their storefront - and even more to see their creation.

Engineer and real estate investor Amnon Marc Applbaum oversaw the planning and construction of the project. He oversaw measurements and said that the structure was the largest of its kind in the world, despite official confirmation. "It was built from over 130,000 bricks, with no adhesive or structural support other than the magical power of the Lego bricks themselves," he said.

Lego Israel CEO Yoav Gaon said the company's "values of creativity, imagination, learning, fun, and quality were brought to life through this incredible event, as hundreds of children, parents, and grandparents tried to break the Guinness World Record."

The LEGO storefront in the heart of Tel Aviv is the first in Israel.

Master builder Yitzy Kasowitz who came especially from the USA and volunteers breaking the Guinness record for building a menorah from Lego that consists of 130,000 Lego blocks and 4 meters high and 4 meters wide, in Tel Aviv, on December 12, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

"I am happy to share that the Lego Store Israel has built the world's largest Lego brick hanukkiah, measuring over 4.5 meters (14 feet) in height and [14 feet] in width," Gaon continued. “The sculpture is made exclusively of individual bricks and was assembled by children and families as part of a Lego Hanukkah festival,” he said.

Guinness gave the green light to the franchise's bid for the world record. Their decision could take a week or more to officially certify the record.

Should this new record be granted, the Israeli people have yet another miracle to celebrate this Hanukkah season.