The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Public broadcasting budget to be reduced by hundreds of millions - MK Shlomo Karhi

The Communications Minister stated in an interview with N12 that the authority's budget will be reduced by hundreds of millions.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 15, 2023 00:48

Updated: JANUARY 15, 2023 00:53
Likud MK Shlomo Karhi (photo credit: SHLOMO KARHI)
Likud MK Shlomo Karhi
(photo credit: SHLOMO KARHI)

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi announced on Saturday in an interview with N12's "Meet the Press" with Amit Segal and Ben Caspit that the authority's budget will be reduced by hundreds of millions already in the upcoming Arrangements Law.

"There is no place for public broadcasting in the State of Israel," Karhi said. "There will be the removal of barriers and the opening of the market to competition. The corporation's budget will be reduced by hundreds of millions already in the upcoming Arrangements Law."

Golan Yochpaz, CEO of the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, addressed Karhi's threat, writing on his Twitter page: "A cut of hundreds of millions from the corporation's budget means one thing - the closure of the Public Broadcasting Corporation, which in Israel and around the world has become a symbol of real Israeli quality and creativity. The corporation, as an independent broadcaster, will resolutely continue its activities and action, despite the threats to its very existence."

Karhi has spoken about this before

Netanyahu is seen delivering his speech to the U.S. Congress on television screens in an electronics store in a Jerusalem shopping mall March 3, 2015 (credit: REUTERS)Netanyahu is seen delivering his speech to the U.S. Congress on television screens in an electronics store in a Jerusalem shopping mall March 3, 2015 (credit: REUTERS)

The Communications Minister has spoken on the subject in the past at a conference at Reichman University (IDC) saying that "the liberal economic concept of the Likud and the economic right is to remove barriers, regulation and factors that harm the free market and competition. When there is one player who receives millions of shekels a year, including the various councils, constitutes a significant barrier to competition. New players find it difficult to cope with the ability of a big player who receives huge budgets.

"No matter the fate of an actor for the corporation, we will continue to encourage original content creations and original productions," he added. "We will weave the original productions across the media market and not as a single player whose access to public funds exclusively blocks the rest. In my view, there is no place for a corporation in an era of diversity and a wide range of channels."

In response to a question about whether the closure of the corporation is planned for the upcoming budget, Karhi said: "What we want is to open the market to competition. A plan that I will have soon will be introduced into the upcoming Arrangements Law and I do not yet know what it will be and what its stages will be. There will be a lot of changes, we promised a lot of changes and we hope to keep what we promised."

Last year, Karhi submitted a bill to privatize the Public Broadcasting Authority (Kan 11) and sell it to a private commercial entity. According to the proposal, if the corporation does not find a private buyer, it will stop broadcasting and close within two years.

In response to his intention to reduce the corporation's budget in half in the upcoming Arrangements Law, the Jerusalem Journalists Association said: "Minister Karhi's declaration of war on the fourth authority, the media and particularly on public broadcasting, came in a coordinated and parallel move to another coup by Justice Minister Yariv Levin against the judiciary. This is the salami technique of dismantling Israeli democracy, a move against which tens of thousands of citizens are demonstrating tonight in Habima Square.

"The Jerusalem Journalists Association will fight together with the corporation and its hundreds of members who are united in their intentions to crush public broadcasting. While Karhi came up with a list of media outlets that he plans to close, while strangling the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, President [Joe] Biden is increasing the budget for public broadcasting. [Benjamin] Netanyahu and Karhi would do well to learn from the heads of other democratic countries who foster journalistic freedom and do not see it as a threat."



Tags Israel Likud law israel broadcasting authority
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
3

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by