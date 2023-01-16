JLL Israel Picks Orenstein + Hoshen as new PR and media relations firm

Orenstein + Hoshen Strategic Media & Crisis Management -OH! has been selected by JLL Israel to manage its public relations and media relations in Israel.

JLL is a world-leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. Founded 240 years ago in the United Kingdom, JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenues of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 100,000. JLL manages and operates 4.6bn square feet and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange at a valuation of approximately $8 billion.

JLL established its Israeli office in 2018 under the management of Mr. Ziv Shor. With more than 250 employees in the country, JLL operates across all facets of the real estate industry and owns the most extensive research division among global real estate firms. In addition, JLL specializes in investment and project management, design, finance, building, management and asset operation. JLL also provides brokerage services to leading global companies and Israeli clients.

Ziv Shor, CEO of JLL Israel, said: “JLL’s operations in Israel are growing rapidly, and it is currently establishing an independent local research platform alongside the international one. An experienced communications consulting firm is an indispensable tool for the business operations of any company that appeals to a broad target audience, especially in a complex era, where data-driven decision-making becomes essential.”

Itamar Hoshen, CEO and Co-Founder at Orenstein Hoshen - OH! added: “We are delighted and excited to represent one of the world’s most influential real estate firms. With a professional and experienced team and unprecedented research and business capabilities, JLL helps world-leading companies develop real estate strategies tailored to their needs in ever-changing local and global markets. We look forward to promoting better understanding and appreciation of JLL’s operations.”

Orenstein Hoshen – OH! has grown to become one of Israel’s most prominent public relations firms. It was founded in 2017 by Hedan Orenstein and Itamar Hoshen and specializes in crisis management and strategic communications, consulting for leading clients in the fields of technology, economics, infrastructure, capital markets and law.