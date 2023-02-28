Last Saturday, the renowned French singer, Jenifer, arrived at the prestigious David Intercontinental Hotel to perform at the annual gala evening for the "Heart of Mothers" association, a charity devoted to aiding thousands of families in need in Israel. Jenifer was greeted with a warm welcome, including pictures of her and a special gift with the names of her songs written on a welcome note. Jenifer expressed her gratitude to Chloe Bensemhoun, the hotel's marketing and PR manager, for the thoughtful hospitality, and expressed her joy at returning to Israel. She was given the Royal Suite for her stay at the hotel.