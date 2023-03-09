Noa Kirel to perform ‘Unicorn’ at Eurovision 2023

After a long wait, Noa Kirel’s new song “Unicorn” was released on Wednesday night. Kirel, who is set to represent Israel at Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool, England, will perform the new song at the competition.

The song, which was revealed on a festive broadcast at Kan 11, was created by Kirel in tandem with music producer Yanon Yahal, who produced hit songs "Golden Boy" by Nadav Guedj and "Peker Libi" by Eden Elena.

Musician Mai Sepadia and songwriter Doron Medley – who wrote Netta Barzilai’s 2018 Eurovision-winning song “Toy,” were also involved in the production of Kirel’s newest song.

Watch the song here, which was unveiled at the celebratory launch at the Dan Eilat Hotel:

"This song has so much meaning,” explained Kirel in an interview with Kan 11. “I feel that since the pandemic, life is at speed and everything is fast, and you have to know how to deal with changes at a very fast pace. We chose a character from European mythology, a very strong character who stands with the foundation, no matter what, will come.”

“I see our country, such a strong country, and there is something very innocent and pure about the unicorn, that with the times we are going through, we wanted to choose something that exists only in fairy tales, from fantasies, like a dream," declared Kirel.

Eurovision 2023 clashes with Israel’s new government

In October, the European Broadcasting Union announced that only 37 countries will participate in Eurovision 2023 – the lowest number since 2014, which figures to increase Kirel's chances of advancing to the final.

Kirel will appear in the first Eurovision semi-final on Tuesday, May 9, along with 14 other countries: Ireland, Latvia, Malta, Norway, Serbia, Portugal and Croatia, Azerbaijan, Netherlands, Moldova, Finland, Czech Republic, Sweden and Switzerland.

Frank Dieter Freiling, chairman of the Eurovision Executive Committee, sent a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu last month implying that if Kirel wins the Eurovision contest, Israel’s automatic hosting rights for next year may be in jeopardy due to the newest coalition government's moves.

“I am happy to see that this year a very promising artist will represent Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in Liverpool in May," the Eurovision senior wrote in his letter to Netanyahu. "As the chairman of the Eurovision Executive Committee, I am taking this opportunity to write to you that in the event of an Israeli victory in this year's contest, the country will only be able to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024 if the Public Broadcasting Corporation is fully functional, and if the Israeli broadcasting body meets the criteria required for membership in the Broadcasting Union European (EBU) and Eurovision rules,” explained Freiling.

“We are happy to welcome strong and ambitious artists who represent Israel every year, and know that you will agree with the importance of Israel's participation in Eurovision as a unique and wonderful opportunity to share Israeli culture and talent with the world," Freiling concluded.