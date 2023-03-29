Free museums, tours offered throughout Israel for Passover 2023

This year, over 170 heritage sites, museums, guided tours throughout the country and small tourism businesses from the South will be open for free during Passover, under the auspices of Bank Hapoalim.

The Passover project is sponsored by Bank Hapoalim and will take place for the 18th year. It supports museums, heritage and nature sites. This year, it will offer over 120 free day and evening tours throughout the country with qualified guides from the Eshkolot association, a forum for Israeli tours and awareness, along with free entry to a variety of small tourism businesses from the South that will offer a variety of activities and attractions.

Particularly attractive sites and museums have been added to this year’s project, including Mount Hermon (entrance + cable car ride), Lunada – Children’s Museum, the Herzliya Museum of Contemporary Art, the Ramat Gan Museum, the Wilfrid Israel Museum for Asian Art, the Rubin Museum, Beit Yigal Alon and the Yemenite Jewish Heritage Center.

A variety of experiences

The new sites will join a variety of experiences in the museums and sites that have taken part in the project in recent years, including the Holon Design Museum with the fascinating and sought-after exhibition Alber Elbaz: The Dream Factory, the Museum of the Jewish People: ANU, Timna Park, the Ramparts Walk in the Old City of Jerusalem, Planetanya – The Center for Science, Space and Culture, the Mishkan Museum for Art Ein Harod, Ben Gurion’s House, the Rabin Center, the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem, Janco-Dada Museum Ein Hod, the Haifa Art Museum, the Museum of Treasures in the Wall and the Hasmonean Heritage Museum in Modi’in.

In addition, this year’s project will offer free entry to 11 sites and the activities of small tourism businesses in the South through the Organization to Promote Tourism in Shikma-Besor, such as: the Kfar Silver Farm, the Yad Mordechai Museum, the Hadkalim Farm, the Path to Peace Visitors Center in Netiv HaAsara, Pioneers Site at Kibbutz Ruhama, El Hayaen Ostrich Farm and the Spice Plant Tour in Hemdat Sadot.

Tourists look at a model of the Warsaw Ghetto displayed at the ''From Holocaust to Revival'' museum in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai in southern Israel May 4, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The sites will be open for free on all weekdays between April 7 to 11. They will also be open for half a day on Friday, April 7 and Tuesday, April 11.