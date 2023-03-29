The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Free museums, tours offered throughout Israel for Passover 2023

The sites will be open for free on all weekdays between April 7 to 11. They will also be open for half a day on Friday, April 7 and Tuesday, April 11.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 23:53
FUN AT the Beersheba Children’s Museum. (photo credit: GIL NAMAT)
FUN AT the Beersheba Children’s Museum.
(photo credit: GIL NAMAT)

This year, over 170 heritage sites, museums, guided tours throughout the country and small tourism businesses from the South will be open for free during Passover, under the auspices of Bank Hapoalim.

The Passover project is sponsored by Bank Hapoalim and will take place for the 18th year. It supports museums, heritage and nature sites. This year, it will offer over 120 free day and evening tours throughout the country with qualified guides from the Eshkolot association, a forum for Israeli tours and awareness, along with free entry to a variety of small tourism businesses from the South that will offer a variety of activities and attractions.

Particularly attractive sites and museums have been added to this year’s project, including Mount Hermon (entrance + cable car ride), Lunada – Children’s Museum, the Herzliya Museum of Contemporary Art, the Ramat Gan Museum, the Wilfrid Israel Museum for Asian Art, the Rubin Museum, Beit Yigal Alon and the Yemenite Jewish Heritage Center.

A variety of experiences 

The new sites will join a variety of experiences in the museums and sites that have taken part in the project in recent years, including the Holon Design Museum with the fascinating and sought-after exhibition Alber Elbaz: The Dream Factory, the Museum of the Jewish People: ANU, Timna Park, the Ramparts Walk in the Old City of Jerusalem, Planetanya – The Center for Science, Space and Culture, the Mishkan Museum for Art Ein Harod, Ben Gurion’s House, the Rabin Center, the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem, Janco-Dada Museum Ein Hod, the Haifa Art Museum, the Museum of Treasures in the Wall and the Hasmonean Heritage Museum in Modi’in.

In addition, this year’s project will offer free entry to 11 sites and the activities of small tourism businesses in the South through the Organization to Promote Tourism in Shikma-Besor, such as: the Kfar Silver Farm, the Yad Mordechai Museum, the Hadkalim Farm, the Path to Peace Visitors Center in Netiv HaAsara, Pioneers Site at Kibbutz Ruhama, El Hayaen Ostrich Farm and the Spice Plant Tour in Hemdat Sadot.

Tourists look at a model of the Warsaw Ghetto displayed at the ''From Holocaust to Revival'' museum in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai in southern Israel May 4, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)Tourists look at a model of the Warsaw Ghetto displayed at the ''From Holocaust to Revival'' museum in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai in southern Israel May 4, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The sites will be open for free on all weekdays between April 7 to 11. They will also be open for half a day on Friday, April 7 and Tuesday, April 11.



Tags Passover Tourism museum tour
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by