NYT recommends Israeli show 'Beauty Queen of Jerusalem' on Netflix

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, the Israeli series purchased by Netflix last year, was placed among The New York Times' list of 50 must-see Netflix series.

The show accompanies well-known and successful series like Ozark, Cobra Kai, Derry Girls, The Crown, Wednesday, Emily in Paris and more.

What is The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem?

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem is based on a book of the same name by Sharit Yishai Levi.

The series was first broadcast in 2021. Starting in May 2022, the first season was also shown on Netflix. The second season debuted on yes two months ago.

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem tells the story of three generations of the Armoza family, a Sephardi Jerusalemite family with deep roots, throughout the early 1920s and 1940s.

SWELL ARIEL OR and Israel Ogalbo star in ‘The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem.’ (credit: NATI LEVI/YES)

At the center of the series are Gabriel Armoza (Michael Aloni), his wife Rosa (Hila Saada) and their three daughters, including the oldest, Luna (Swell Ariel Or).

The show takes place simultaneously in the two timelines, the stories of the family's past and present are both presented at the same time.