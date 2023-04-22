The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Eurovision: The ultimate display of Israeli patriotism

Along with the Olympics and maybe an Israeli film or actor getting nominated for an Oscar, the Eurovision Song Contest is one of the few times that Israelis can feel unabashedly Israeli.

By DAVID BRINN
Published: APRIL 22, 2023 16:00
NETTA BARZILAI, who won the 2018 Eurovision, rehearses ahead of the 2019 Grand Finals, in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: FLASH90)
NETTA BARZILAI, who won the 2018 Eurovision, rehearses ahead of the 2019 Grand Finals, in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

You may think that all those flags that have unfurled from porches and car windows over the last few days are in honor of Independence Day, which will be celebrated next week.

But, in essence, the annual festival of picnics, barbecues, visits to historical sites and hikes in nature are just the opening act for the ultimate display of Israeli patriotism – Eurovision.

You can claim to ignore it or relish in mocking the garish Euro-trashiness of it all, but come on… admit it. When those scores are read out from Liverpool sometime after midnight on May 13, you’ll be biting your nails along with the rest of us as each country hands out their tallies to their three favored songs.

That’s because, along with the Olympics and maybe the rare instance of an Israeli film or actor getting nominated for an Oscar, the Eurovision Song Contest is one of the few times that Israelis can feel unabashedly Israeli, with no strings attached. There’s no Right, Left, judicial reform or dysfunctional governments to consider; there’s only the glorious spectacle over substance, and boa feather costumes over content. That’s something we can all get behind for a night, no matter where we stand on the political map.

“People may say they don’t care, but deep down there’s a lot of pride there.”

Benny Dudkevitch

“People may say they don’t care, but deep down there’s a lot of pride there,” said Benny Dudkevitch, the veteran Israel Radio culture correspondent who has witnessed decades of Israeli Eurovision participation.

ORNA AND Moshe Datz, Eurovision 1991. (credit: YOUTUBE) ORNA AND Moshe Datz, Eurovision 1991. (credit: YOUTUBE)

Has glitter and glam taken over Israeli Eurovision entries?

Over the years, he’s seen the Israeli entries transform from the majestic “Hallelujah” to the techno “Toy” and everything in between. The innocence of a rosy-cheeked ABBA or an earnest Gali Atari has long been replaced by glitter and glam, a development Dudkevitch thinks is not necessarily a bad thing.

“Eurovision has gotten more sophisticated. A simple folk song like “Hallelujah” would never get selected today. That time has passed. But it’s been replaced by some exciting styles and innovative approaches,” he said.

But it’s not only the songs that have changed, it’s the stature of Israel that has been bolstered through the years, according to Dudkevitch.

“Israel is a real player in this huge competition, and other countries are focused on what we’re doing,” he said.

That goes for back home, too. Grandmothers and four-year-olds alike are walking around these days humming “I’m gonna stand here like a unicorn” in thick Israeli accents. They’re internalizing the line from the ubiquitous pop anthem of independence by Noa Kirel, Israel’s entry in Eurovision this year.

Like “Toy,” Netta Barzilai’s feminist anthem before it, “Unicorn” is as disposable as it is catchy, and thus a perfect Eurovision song. It could wind up winning as easily as it could plummet to last place, or receive the fate of Israel’s entry last year – grocery stock boy-made-good Michael Ben David’s “I.M.” – and not even get to the finals.

The differences between “Toy,” “I.M.” and “Unicorn”? Not a lot. There’s no way to judge Eurovision entries in the conventional criteria that “serious” music is weighed. Especially in the TikTok era, it all depends on what catches the viewers’ fancy at that particular moment and turns into a social media trend.

Perhaps that’s a reason to eschew the hoopla of Eurovision. But in what other scenario could you ever cheer on someone who’s scantily clad, waving an Israeli flag, and singing in a mixture of English and Hebrew?

If you haven’t embraced the tacky charms of Eurovision, it’s never too late. You may hate yourself while you’re doing it, but in the morning there might be a bounce to your step, and the weight of the country’s woes could feel a little lighter.

And if, by some chance, Israel wins, then, in Noa’s words, “It’s gonna be phenomen-phenomen-phenomenal.”  



Tags music independence day Eurovision Eurovision Song Contest Noa Kirel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
5

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by