The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

How Israel's metal music community remains supportive

The metal community will hold a benefit show for its main spark plug, Yishai Sweartz.

By TIMNA KATZ
Published: MAY 4, 2023 02:01
ISRAEL’S METAL pioneer Yishai Sweartz. (photo credit: Naama Kostiner)
ISRAEL’S METAL pioneer Yishai Sweartz.
(photo credit: Naama Kostiner)

The country’s close-knit metal music community is coming together this weekend to help perhaps the main driver in supporting and promoting the scene, Yishai Sweartz.

Often referred to as “The Raven,” Sweartz is beloved by metal artists and fans alike. Since the early 1990s, he has pioneered Israel’s metal music industry and created a community for metalheads.

Sweartz recently underwent very complex surgery and is recovering but the vocalist and producer has been forced to slow his work pace. Consequently, his ability to support himself and the industry has become increasingly difficult. 

Given the state’s limited support for Israelis who are self-employed, the financial burden has taken its toll on Sweartz so on Saturday, May 6, at the Gagarian club in Tel Aviv, the metal community will come together to show their appreciation and to help ease Sweartz’s difficult economic situation.

Among the performers and friends who will perform is Yossi Sassi, metal vocalist, guitarist and frequent collaborator with The Oriental Rock Orchestra. He said Sweartz is one of the main pillars of the metal community and its continuity for the past 30 years. 

“He has been holding the flame of hope, we all owe him a lot,” Sassi said.

Bringing metal bands to the holy land

Working as a producer and promoter, Sweartz has been responsible for bringing international metal bands to Israel. Through his influence, metal bands such as Behemoth, Septicflesh, Sabaton Cannibal Corpe, Satyricon, Rotting Christ, Nightwish, Paradise Lost and others have visited.

Also appearing on Saturday will be one of Sweartz’s oldest metal friends, Polish star Adam Darski of Behemoth. Better known by his stage name Nergal, Darski is a legendary figure among the metal community and, thanks to the duo’s friendship, he has performed in Israel on six occasions in the last 20 years. When Darski heard about the evening, he insistent on supporting and playing at the event. 

“[Darski] has given me a lot of inspiration for how to survive the worst,” Sweartz says.

The night will also see a reunion for Sassi with his former band Orphaned Land – one of Israel’s best-known metal music exports. Sassi will also be performing alongside the band’s current members Kobi Farhi, Uri Zalka and Chen Belvos.

As well as co-founding Orphaned Land and pioneering a solo career, Sassi has created his own instrument. A ‘bouzoukitara’ is a combination of an acoustic Greek bouzouki and an electric guitar, creating a unique rock sound with Middle Eastern tones and he said he has prepared a special arrangement [with the instrument] for the event.

For one night only, these metal forces will perform together to celebrate not only Sweartz but the metal community itself. For Sassi, it is a reunion of friends onstage, backstage and in the audience.

Other Israeli acts performing include Shredhead, Scardust, Tabernacle!, Eran Tzur and Subterranean Masquerade.

For more information, visit: https://eventbuzz.co.il/lp/event/ravenheart.



Tags music jerusalem live music tel aviv live music self-determination
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
4

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by