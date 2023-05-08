The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

'Rossini Cards': A visit to Israel from the Czech Republic - review

There was much to enjoy watching Rossini Cards and it could have been even better without the chatterbox comedian chatting in contrived fashion.

By ORA BRAFMAN
Published: MAY 8, 2023 03:58
THE OSTRAVA BALLET (photo credit: Przemyslaw Sroka)
THE OSTRAVA BALLET
(photo credit: Przemyslaw Sroka)

Ostrava Ballet

Rossini Cards. (Czech Republic)

Herzliya, May 3

On its first visit to Israel, the Ostrava Ballet Czech ballet company performed two contemporary works by a large international cast of energetic, very capable dancers under the title Rossini Cards.

It opened with Consequence, a short piece by Spanish choreographer Juanjo Arques, considered a promising voice in the current European dance scene.

Ostrava Ballet has done a lot to rejuvenate its image and conservative repertoire in recent years. Currently, they can present a list of known choreographers that have cooperated with Ostrava Ballet, among them Mauro Bigonzetti, whose work Rossini Cards is the evening’s main treat.

Watching Consequence and Rossini Cards

It was comforting to see the company’s introduction scene, where the cast had a chance to impress the house with its highly capable dancers. The work includes numerous visual delights and effective scenes based on the performance skills of the cast.

Arques’s Consequence deals with human connections and other current issues, including the high technology of our times. Effective lighting design plays a major role and serves well to focus on specific actions and solves a few structural issues regarding the choreography itself. It seems that the work tries to embrace and put on the table too many worthwhile propositions within 20 minutes. This sometimes diminishes the chances of reaching deeper and achieving more cohesive artistic statements.

A newly built residential neighborhood in Herzliya, Oct 30, 2020. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90) A newly built residential neighborhood in Herzliya, Oct 30, 2020. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

The second work, Rossini Cards by famous Italian choreographer Bigonzetti, is a feast set to the beloved music of Gioachino Rossini played live on stage by pianist Michal Barta. Bigonzetti is a highly experienced choreographer with a rich career and works performed by some of the world’s best dance companies.

Rossini’s music always has flare, humor and tastefully applied popular elements, which, for sure, has made Bigonzetti a friend in spirit of the composer. Stylistically, Bigonzetti in many ways is a keen soul of the 20th-century greats, like Kylian and Mats Ek, full of unique imagination, humor and sophistication.

It’s impossible to cover the full work and its numerous captivating moments. Among the highlights was a scene danced on chairs around a long table, set with 14 bare-chested dancers. There was a buzz around the table, gentle hands were flowing harmoniously, heads were turned in sync and legs took part keeping the beat as it got stronger and faster. A polite attitude turned into a delightful stormy affair.

Another scene that will be remembered was a duet partnered by a couple. We saw a lot of impressive duets that evening and the one of a male and female dancing in slow motion was the best. Wrapped around each other in continuance motion through acrobatic positions and reaching almost impossible postures of great beauty and awe. It was unlike a duet one expected. It wasn’t based on emotional ties or cerebral affinity. It was a compositional gem that received an ingenious crystal touch.

There was much to enjoy watching Rossini Cards and it could have been even better without the chatterbox comedian chatting in contrived fashion.



Tags dance czech republic ballet review performance
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by