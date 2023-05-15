The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Make-A-Wish - “Stars for Stars”

By MAKE-A-WISH
Published: MAY 15, 2023 14:51
(photo credit: Hila Lzenberg)
(photo credit: Hila Lzenberg)

Have you ever wanted to meet superstar Noa Kirel or Lior Shushard. Have a one on one private dinner with Fauda’s Lior Raz or go on a Bar Rafaeli’s photo shoot. How about owning a Formula 1 Race-car drivers helmet worn by race car driver Roy Nissany a true collectible or chatting with basketball legend David Blatt.

Well now you can!!!!

(credit: Hila Lzenberg)

Make-A-Wish is having a “once in a lifetime” online auction to help grant wishes to children in Israel with critical illnesses. 

All of the proceeds will go to granting magical wishes. 

(credit: Hila Lzenberg) (credit: Hila Lzenberg)
Since 1996 Make-A-Wish Israel has granted over 5400 wishes giving these children hope, strength and joy in the most difficult time of their lives.
Today you too can share in the power of granting a wish while enjoying an amazing experience for yourself at the same time. 
For more information: Make-A-Wish

Call Make-A-Wish at +972 54-700-7066.



Tags children Donations auction
