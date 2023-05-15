Make-A-Wish - “Stars for Stars”

Have you ever wanted to meet superstar Noa Kirel or Lior Shushard. Have a one on one private dinner with Fauda’s Lior Raz or go on a Bar Rafaeli’s photo shoot. How about owning a Formula 1 Race-car drivers helmet worn by race car driver Roy Nissany a true collectible or chatting with basketball legend David Blatt.

Well now you can!!!!

Make-A-Wish is having a “once in a lifetime” online auction to help grant wishes to children in Israel with critical illnesses.

All of the proceeds will go to granting magical wishes.

Since 1996 Make-A-Wish Israel has granted over 5400 wishes giving these children hope, strength and joy in the most difficult time of their lives.Today you too can share in the power of granting a wish while enjoying an amazing experience for yourself at the same time.For more information:

