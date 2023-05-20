The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
International Latin singer Ozuna to perform in Israel for the second time

Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado – known by his stage name Ozuna – will return to Israel for his second performance in Rishon LeZion.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 20, 2023 05:33

Updated: MAY 20, 2023 05:35
Ozuna is set to make his second trip to Israel.
Ozuna is set to make his second trip to Israel.
(photo credit: PR)

Spanish-language singer Ozuna will perform on July 31st in Rishon LeZion for the second time. Ozuna, a Puerto Rican singer who began to appeal to an international audience with a debut single in 2015, will bring the spirit of different Latin-inspired genres to a Middle Eastern audience.

Ozuna began his rise to global success with the release of his 2015 hit debut single, "Si No Te Quiere." He has since become a household name when it comes to Latin artists across the world. Many different audiences have grown to love his unique mix of reggaeton, trap, Latin pop, and dancehall music.

Now at the peak of his career, Ozuna is returning to Israel as a stop on his European tour, expected to bring a spirited show.

The artist has become a household name performing alongside and collaboratively with many global artists. He's collaborated with Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Cardi B, and Bad Bunny. He has also worked with names like DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, and Nicky Jam.

International artist bringing his talents to Rishon LeZion

Ozuna has won awards of international recognition like the Latin Grammy Awards and Billboard Latin Music awards.

The Billboard 2020 top Latin artist of the decade will be sending his musical stylings throughout the holy land.  

The sale of tickets at the Tel Aviv box office will be available at: here



