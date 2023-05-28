The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Army Radio celebrates 30 years of Gal-gal-gal Galatz

Thousands of attendees started partying at 5:30 p.m. and did not stop all the way through until sunset the next day.

By TIMNA KATZ
Published: MAY 28, 2023 23:03
IDAN RAICHEL performs at the Galgalive Festival. (photo credit: Timna Katz)
IDAN RAICHEL performs at the Galgalive Festival.
(photo credit: Timna Katz)

On Wednesday night, the Galgalive Festival was held at Live Park in Rishon Lezion, celebrating 30 years of Galgalatz, the Army Radio pop music station.

Thousands of attendees started partying at 5:30 p.m. and did not stop all the way through until sunset the next day. The lineup of talent included many who owed their careers to the exposure they received on one of Israel’s most popular radio stations.

Among the performers were Eurovision star Noa Kirel, Agam, Echo, Bar Tzabary, Jimbo Jay, Harel Skaat, Teddy Naguse, Yossi, Static, Jonathan Mergui, Ivri Lider, Elai Botner & The Outside Kids, Itai Peled and Ran Danker. With an additional surprise appearance early in the night from Idan Raichel, audiences were geared up and pumping very quickly.

Between the acts, Galgalatz’s most famous radio hosts interviewed performers and got the audience excited for the upcoming acts. With music, interviews and exciting graphics, there were few dull moments to endure.

Achinoam Bar, a Galgalatz radio host and one of the MCs of the night, feels like the whole event has been one big dream. “We’ve been looking forward to this for months,” she says. “It’s been in the making for years.”

Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE) Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE)

Army Radio has been an Israeli mainstay

According to Bar, the army radio station is one of Israel’s few constants in this rapidly changing and conflicting landscape. “Galgalatz is there 24/7, through all the good and bad times,” she says. “You can have a war, and then the next day ‘Unicorn’ is playing at Eurovision.”

After her recent third-place result at the international Eurovision competition, all anyone could talk about was Kirel. While throughout the night, some audience members lay on the concrete and grass to catch some sleep, everyone was wide awake for her appearance.

“When I saw the final lineup, I knew it was special,” Bar says. “Noa Kirel at 2 a.m., Static just before her, Mergui, Agam – it’s perfect.”

She believes Galgalatz is always thinking about its audience, and that is the reason for the event’s success. “The festival is a gift we want to give to our listeners,” she says. “It feels incredible and I am super proud of my coworkers.”

“It is the sound of Israeli culture.”

Ivri Lider

Lider could also feel the energy bubbling in the audience. “When you go on stages like this with so many people, it’s just crazy. It’s pretty amazing that this is happening for the first time, but I hope it will be a tradition from now on.”

The significance of Galgalatz as a music station for Israelis around the country cannot be understated, and Lider certainly agrees. “Galgalatz is the most important radio station in Israel for musicians and it has been for many years,” he says. “It is the sound of Israeli culture.”



Tags culture idan raichel radio Israeli music pop music Noa Kirel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
3

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
4

How Israel exposed and destroyed Islamic Jihad rocket production sites in Gaza

Smoke rises above buildings After air strikes by Israeli warplanes, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by