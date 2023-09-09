The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

The co-creator of ‘Shtisel’ identifies as haredi Orthodox again

By LIOR ZALTZMAN/JTA
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 05:10
New drama series ‘Shtisel’ (photo credit: Courtesy)
New drama series ‘Shtisel’
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Yehonatan Indursky co-wrote the international hit show “Shtisel,” one of TV’s most sensitive portrayals of haredi Orthodox life, as a secular Jew. After growing up the youngest of five in Jerusalem’s Givat Shaul neighborhood, in a haredi family, and studying in a yeshiva in Bnei Brak, he left the haredi world at age 19.

Last week, he said that he identifies as haredi once again.

“I always knew that in the end, I’d fall in love with a religious person”

Yehonatan Indursky

“For many years, I fought the fact that I was haredi. I worked hard at being secular,” he told the Israeli publication Ynet in an interview about his life and his work. “Until suddenly I stopped.”

That kind of identity switch, from haredi to secular and then back to haredi, is very rare. Yet some would argue that through his work, Indursky never strayed too far from the haredi world of his youth.

In “Shtisel,” along with his show “Autonomies” and his debut play “Babchik” — which tells the story of a haredi restaurant owner trying to combat a deadly family curse — he has found ways to continue “live” in the haredi Jewish world.

MICHAEL ALONI in his role as Akiva in the hit TV series ‘Shtisel’ (credit: Courtesy)MICHAEL ALONI in his role as Akiva in the hit TV series ‘Shtisel’ (credit: Courtesy)

Indursky attributes several things to the reason why he is once again wearing a black hat and growing out his peyos, or sidecurls. One of them is his relationship with his wife, Eva, an observant Jewish immigrant from France.

“I always knew that in the end, I’d fall in love with a religious person,” he told Ynet. “My father was haredi, my grandfather was haredi, and my son will also be haredi, if he wants to be.”

He also credits his parents with keeping him comfortable and close to religion, and especially his mother, who was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. When he was almost 19, after he decided to leave the yeshiva that he had attended since age 16 (he later made a documentary about it titled 'Ponevezh Time', he planned to go to a shelter for formerly haredi youth.

But his parents found him at the shelter and asked him to come back to live with them in Jerusalem. They told him they would love him and accept him no matter what — they just wanted him to be close. He later discovered that his mom fasted once a week in hopes that he would return to the fold.

Indursky said he always felt like an outsider, ill at ease in the secular world — but in his haredi garb, which he only started fully donning a few months ago, he finally feels like himself again.

Returning to his roots

He now belongs to the Gur Hasidic sect and lives in the heart of Tel Aviv. Indursky said he sometimes feels pre-judged by his secular neighbors, but that he is against the Israeli government’s controversial judicial reform — which he calls an egregious offense against the status quo Israel is built on. He is also pro-women’s and LGBTQ+ rights, and he hopes one day that haredi leaders will accept homosexuality. And while he regrets not serving in the IDF, he says he is against making haredi people serve in the army.

Aside from his recent critically acclaimed play, Indursky has also been working on a “Shtisel” sequel, called “Kugel,” due to premiere in the upcoming Jewish year on the Yes network in Israel.

A version of this article first appeared on Kveller.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
3

Elon Musk vows defamation lawsuit against ADL: 'The irony!'

“Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom of Reach.” Twitter Owner Elon Musk
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by