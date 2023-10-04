Mitch Woods brings good rockin’ to Tel Aviv 

Veteran American boogie-blues pianist, singer, and composer Mitch Woods and his Rocket 88s will be bringing down the house Thursday at the Shablul Jazz Club in Tel Aviv, as part of its traditional Sukkot-Blues festival.

Woods and the band have been torchbearers of the great American blues musical heritage for decades, channeling the jumping-jive sound of Louis Jordan, Wynonie Harris, Joe and Jimmy Liggins, Amos Milburn, and Roy Milton while adding a healthy dose of New Orleans rhythm and blues into their own brand of music they call “rock-a-boogie.”

Other artists to appear alongside Woods

Showtimes: 7.30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Other artists appearing during the week include Dov Hammer, Lazer Lloyd, and Efraim Shamir.

Tickets available at shablul.smarticket.co.il/