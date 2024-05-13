A subdued Independence Day: How cities around Israel are marking the occasion

Every year, Independence Day is the one day of the year when top Israeli artists likely earn enough to take a vacation for a few months. But not this year. On Israel’s 76th Independence Day, celebrations will take place in a different format in light of the events of October 7. Remembering the hostages in Gaza, the fallen and the displaced, the annual Independence Day air force flyover, one of the staple events of every year, is also canceled.

Most municipalities and local councils have decided to scale back their celebrations, canceling high-spirited mega-star performances, as well as the traditional fireworks displays, taking into account the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) community.

Ironically, the ones benefiting most from this unfortunate situation are the veteran artists, most closely linked with the nostalgic tunes of “good old Israel.”

In the absence of fireworks and elaborate entertainment setups, what’s in store for Independence Day celebrations organized by municipalities and regional councils? It appears that the emphasis will largely be on activities geared towards young children, featuring family-oriented workshops, communal dance sessions and interactive sing-alongs, all free of charge.

Jerusalem

In Jerusalem, the Remembrance Day ceremony and the Independence Day Prayer for English speakers of the OU organization – for absorbing English-speaking immigrants in Israel – will hold a transition ceremony marking the end of Remembrance Day at Bell Park (Gan HaPa’amon). Following the ceremony, Cantor Shlomo Katz will lead a special prayer. THE INDEPENDENCE Day flotilla departing from the Herzliya Marina. (credit: LIRON ALMOG)

The Jerusalem municipality offers a public Hebrew prayer and singing event that will take place between Remembrance Day and Independence Day, called Atzma’utah – Independence Event. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Teddy Park.

Meanwhile, in Safra Square, starting at 9:00 p.m., there will be a public sing-along performance led by the queen of public singing, Einat Sarouf, and hosted by Motti Francis. Following them, Israeli singer-songwriter Miki Gavrielov will perform an evening commemorating Arik Einstein.

For those who wish to celebrate with a classical music concert, Yulian Rachlin will conduct and perform in a special Independence Day concert of the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra One, One, One, with cellist Daniel Akta, who will perform Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1. Also on the program is the Israeli premiere of Symphony No. 1 by Mieczysław Weinberg and Brahms’ Symphony No 1.

Tel Aviv

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality will mark Independence Day this year with a series of community events, omitting fireworks displays and adopting a community-oriented format.

In Menachem Begin Park (South Park), following the broadcast of the Torch Lighting Ceremony, there will be a performance of children’s star Rinat Gabay and local bands, including a show by local youth groups.

In Davidoff Park, the crowd will be able to participate in the “Yellow Hearts Compound,” a creative space dedicated to solidarity with the hostages and missing soldiers, making a giant chain of origami yellow hearts.

The torch ceremony will also be broadcast there, followed by a performance by the “Cloud on a Stick” band. At Sde Dov Garden, an evening of community singing will take place, featuring Idan Bartal alongside local youth bands.

At the city’s Gordon Beach, the public is invited to enjoy dancing into the night led by Shlomo Maman and Andre Shor.

Also in Tel Aviv, the Anu Museum of the Jewish People invites the general public to the event “We Are Israelis,” where the museum will launch a new tour, “Between Dream and Fulfillment” – the Land of Israel throughout the millennia-long journey of the Jewish people, as well as new activities for families, including a family puzzle route and a photo station where visitors will be invited to recreate the signing of the Declaration of Independence. On Independence Day (May 14), admission to the museum will be free by advance reservation.

Herzliya

In Herzliya, Independence Day will be celebrated in a communal and symbolic spirit, with events at community centers, performances for children, and recreational areas. For teenagers, the municipality mainly offers dance venues with DJs.

The Independence Day flotilla departing from the Herzliya Marina will pay tribute to the naval fighters and dedicate itself to supporting the victims of the October 7 events, including the abducted, the wounded, bereaved families, and IDF soldiers. The flotilla, consisting of hundreds of boats, will set sail from the marina, head north along the coast, and then south to the shores of Tel Aviv. The boats will be adorned with yellow ribbons in support of and solidarity with the families of the abducted, alongside Israeli flags. Tuesday, starting at 10:30 a.m. For more details and the route of the flotilla, including times, visit the Herzliya Tourism Development Corporation website.

Rehovot

In Rehovot, residents, responding to a survey conducted by the municipality, have decided to celebrate Independence Day this year with modest community events and children’s activities.

On the evening of Independence Day, a municipal memorial ceremony will be held for the first time, honoring the heroines and heroes of the Home Front. During the ceremony, the city will express gratitude to 12 residents who volunteered, initiated, and led significant and meaningful activities during the Gaza “Iron Swords” War. At the conclusion of the ceremony, a special performance of Israeli songs will take place.

The main event at Founder’s Park will feature child performers, TV series stars and youth theater members, in singing and dancing segments.

Additionally, at 9:30 p.m., there will be a show of beloved songs that have become iconic, in new arrangements. Later that evening, stars from the television series The Bugs will entertain children and parents with a show featuring a band and four insects singing, dancing, and amusing the audience.

Concurrently with the children’s performances at the park, the municipality invites residents to a concert of Israeli songs at the municipal cultural hall, beginning at 9:30 p.m., with Ofira Gluska; Guy Segev, who will be accompanied by pianist Shahar Burk; and veteran singer Dorit Reuveni, presenting her best songs; together with singer-songwriter Chanan Yovel, who will perform songs that have become iconic in Israel.

All local councils and municipalities advertise the events on their local websites. It’s worth staying updated.