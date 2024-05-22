The Terminal performance complex in Haifa is set to redefine entertainment in the north

The Terminal, the largest performance complex in the North, is opening its doors next month.

Nestled between the sea and downtown Haifa, the expansive venue will host concerts, music festivals, parties, and more.

The grand opening on June 1 will showcase a performance by Raviv Plotnick, followed by shows featuring Rami Fortis, Noga Erez, Evyatar Banai, and many more.

Haifa Port

A collaborative effort of the Haifa Port and the Ran Wolf Company (responsible for Tel Aviv and Jaffa Ports) – and artistically managed by Assaf Ben David, co-founder and producer of the InDnegev Festival – The Terminal is housed in the historic Hangar 15, a 1950s structure that has served various port needs over the years.

As part of Haifa Port's seafront project, this 3,000-sq.m. space has undergone extensive renovations, including a new stage, advanced sound and lighting systems, and areas for bars and food. The venue can accommodate up to 2,000 people per event.

The Terminal will initially open on weekends, hosting about two performances weekly, with plans to expand to a wider range of cultural events and special lineups. Ticket sales have begun, with Plotnick’s show already sold out.