Jerusalem remembers: Art by Hamas hostages and October 7 victims sold at memorial fair

Residents of Jerusalem gathered Friday for a unique memorial event - an art and second-hand sale hosted by families of hostages in Hamas captivity and family members of those killed in the October 7 attack and the Israel-Hamas War.

The art up for sale was created by victims of the attack, family members of those killed, and the hostages themselves.

To someone just passing through, it might have appeared to be any other sunny Friday art fair, but those who listened closely could hear lyrics about the hostages in the poppy background music, or catch a person manning a booth telling a prospective customer the story of their fallen loved one whose art they were selling.

Bring them home

Attendees looking closely at the faces of those selling art may have also recognized the family members of hostages, many of whom have become household names as they make public appearances after public appearances; trying to keep public attention on their family members in order to create pressure to bring them home.

Among the art for sale were shirts featuring drawings by Eden Ben Rubi who was murdered on October 7 after fleeing the Nova festival. Eden was known in Israel's surfing community for drawing on surfboards, and surf-company Billabong partnered with her family to create a line of clothing featuring her art.

One of Eden's dreams was to show her art in a New York gallery, said her aunt Mical, who was manning her booth at the fair. Her mother flew to New York to make this dream a reality after she was killed, and the family continues to look for ways to spread Eden's light and infectious personality, she said.

Eden's parents' house was the center of her friend group's activity, and they continue to gather there regularly, said Michal, explaining that it feels like the Shiva for Eden has continued.

You can see more of Eden's work on Instagram.

Eyal Chazor, art student and the brother of 22-year-old Sgt.-First Class Jonathan Chazor, a soldier in the Shaldag Unit who was killed in clashes in Gaza in November, sold his art at the fair. Drawing together was a big part of the brother's relationship, said Eyal.

One print for sale showed a desert scene with a lone backpacker, sitting on a clif. It was a piece Eyal made for Jonathan in honor of him finishing his IDF training, and Eyal remembers Jonathan hanging it in his room.

Eyal also offered for sale a print of a swallow flying over a field - painted after his brother fell. The swallow is a sign that Eyal said is associated with his brother, and the painting was one meant to signify hope and light.

You can find more of Eyal's work on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eyal_chazor/

Ophra Eyal, the illustrator of Yarena - a children's book written by slain hostage Chaim Peri, sold copies of the book at another booth. Ophra used to show her work at a gallery run by Peri, and he gave her the text to illustrate around two years ago, she said.

Ophra had a hard time getting started on the illustration, and in her last conversation with Chaim, just before the Holidays, he told her that he would love to get the illustrated novel as an 80th birthday gift in April - he was taken hostage soon after they spoke. Ophra began work on the book's illustrations after Chaim was taken, and on his 80th birthday, boxes of the completed work were brought to his wife.

On the last page of the book, next to an illustration of Chaim smoking a pipe and fixing a clock, is a short text explaining that Chaim was kidnapped, and wishing for his swift return and for him to be able to hold the book in his own two hands.

In early June, Chaim's family was told by the IDF that he had been killed in captivity.

Another booth was manned by family members of Hersh Goldberg Polin, a 23-year-old from Jerusalem who is still held hostage in Hamas captivity. Hamas released a video of Hersh alive and speaking in April, and a previously unreleased video of his abduction was released last week.

The event also included a booth in memory of Sergeant Amir Lavi, a soldier who was stationed near the Gaza border and fell in battle on October 7. Amir was an artist and illustrator and shirts with his drawings were sold at the fair.

A booth in memory of Aner Shapira featured many drawings created by the young artist, who was killed on October 7. After fleeing the massacre at the Nova party, he heroically caught and threw eight grenades thrown by Hamas terrorists back out of the small shelter he was hiding in with dozens of others.

A sign at the booth in his honor explained that his loved ones wanted Aner, who among other things was a musician, rapper, and activist, to also be remembered as an artist.