Israel Museum debuts exhibit on Mizrahi fashion brand Maskit

The designs of the iconic Israeli Maskit fashion house featured a new interpretation of Middle Eastern traditional dress which became high-fashion glamour that defined Israeli style, and the brand is the subject of an exhibition at MUZA, Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv, which opened on July 29.

It will run until mid-December.

The exhibition, called Maskit 10/30/70, explores the founding of Maskit in 1954 as part of a government company that encouraged new immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa to create handicrafts that were part of the culture in which they had been raised.

These crafts and textiles, including clothing, became wildly popular, and not only in Israel, as designers such as Yves Saint Laurent and other international fashion houses used Maskit fabric and drew inspiration from Maskit clothing. Recently, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a Maskit caftan on the series And Just Like That in 2021.

Maskit creations were sold in a series of boutiques throughout Israel. These stores closed their doors 30 years ago, and Maskit was revived as a privately owned haute couture brand in 2014.

These three milestones – the founding, closing, and revival – are what the 10/30/70 in the exhibit’s title refers to. According to the museum’s site, “[These milestones] frame the story of the Maskit fashion house: its allegiance to an original Israeli look as an organizing principle; stylistic changes impacted by geopolitical circumstances no less than by global fashion trends; the impressive reputation and prestige it acquired over time; the inclusion of various designers, artists, and ethnic groups in the work processes; and its renewed activity over the past decade.”

Maskit was founded by Ruth Dayan, the wife of defense minister Moshe Dayan. She was working in the late 1940s with new immigrants in the immigrant camps in the Jerusalem Corridor and noticed and admired the skill with which the women created clothing and crafts. She founded a project that would help them use their talent to support their families and express themselves, which became Maskit.

The exhibition will include textiles and clothing, among them such iconic items such as the “Desert Coat,” “Ein Gedi Dress,” and “Kinneret Shirt,” which were some of the brand’s most famous designs, as well as contemporary interpretations of the Maskit look. It also features handicrafts, carpets, and jewelry, alongside documents, photographs, and rare archival footage.

The exhibit was curated by Shachar Atwan, and the associate curator was Yelena Elgart-Sharon.

For more information: https://www.eretzmuseum.org.il