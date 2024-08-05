Israeli Opera finds its new CEO in Tali Barash Gottlieb

The Israeli Opera has appointed Tali Barash Gottlieb as its new CEO as a successor to Tzach Granit, who served in the post for eight years and has taken on the role of artistic director.

Gottlieb said that she looks forward to “bringing the magic of opera to new audiences” and that she is passionate about “the unique role opera has in Israeli culture.”

During her time with the opera, Gottlieb, who is a lawyer by profession, raised huge sums of money on behalf of the orchestra, was deeply involved in its activities, and initiated a number of innovative ideas that proved to be productive.

In addition to her law degree from Tel Aviv University, the new Israel Opera CEO is also a graduate of the prestigious Aspen leadership program.

The opera is in the process of reorganizing its managerial responsibilities in order to successfully cope with new challenges.

The change of management was followed by a new agreement between opera workers and their employers. Starting from October, those responsible for the technical aspects of opera productions will get a 4% pay bump.

Advancing Israeli Opera

The Union of Opera Workers thanked the opera management for cooperating in promoting “an agreement that ensures our financial future and offers steady employment.”

Gottlieb sees her appointment as a meaningful mission to preserve and advance the Israel Opera’s unique status in Israel’s cultural output. Together with Granit, she also hopes to find ways to encourage Israel’s younger generation to develop an appreciation for the beauty of opera.