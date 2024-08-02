Jerusalem Highlights: August 2 – August 8

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Take a magic carpet ride by attending a 45-minute Hebrew guided tour of the exhibition “Weaving Magic – Carpets from the Orient” at the Museum for Islamic Art, 2 Hapalmach St. The exhibition, curated by Na’ama Brosh and Idit Sharoni, will be on display until Saturday, February 1, 2025.

NIS 44 adults; NIS 25 minors. Call (02) 566-1291 to book.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

View an online screening of Letter to a Pig, an award-winning short animated film, at a time of your choosing, followed by a recorded discussion with director Tal Kantor. The Piyut Ensemble (see Thurs.). (credit: Ron Melamed)

The film presents testimony of a Holocaust survivor who shares with young students how a pig saved his life when he was fleeing the Nazis. Thanks to the wonders of animation, the emotional themes of survival, guilt, and rage are depicted in an unusually delicate and sensitive manner.

This is the last full day during which this film and encounter will be available.

Sign up online at: www.yonatannir.com/letter. Donations welcome. Screening and discussion are in Hebrew.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

Watch the 1989 film Dead Poets Society, starring Robin Williams as an inspired English teacher at an elite boarding school who attempts to ignite a passion for the arts in the hearts of his students. Held as part of a larger tribute to the brilliant American actor, comedian, and voice-actor to mark a decade since his death. Carpe diem.

At 8:45 p.m. NIS 41. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

Musical lovers will relish the opportunity to see the 2023 film Dicks: The Musical, directed by Larry Charles. The film revolves around the plot of twins (Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson) who want to reunite their divorced parents. If you are looking for a provocative and catchy movie, this might be it.

At 8:30 p.m. Screened as part of Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora St. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

Attend a pre-Tisha B’Av lecture by Hagi Ben-Artzi titled “The Struggle of the Jewish People against the Roman Empire – Significance and Implications for Our Times.”

The talk will be delivered in Hebrew, but the summaries will be in English. 7:30 p.m. Beit Knesset Hazvi Yisrael, 14 Hovevei Zion St.

Patrons can attend gratis upon prior registration via email: elana.heavenrich39@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

Rubén Gallego, who overcame disability, was brought up in a Soviet orphanage. He won the Russian Booker Prize for his book White on Black: A Boy’s Story. His personal history has been adapted to the theater in a brilliant production directed by Efim Rinenberg, who also performs alongside the Mikro theater group.

The performance, Dumb Like Hamlet, is in Hebrew with Russian and Hebrew subtitles. 8 p.m. The Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. NIS 70. For details, call (02) 560-5755.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Attend “Tears of My Heart,” a performance of sacred Jewish music on the theme of lamentations for Tisha B’av, when the two Temples in Jerusalem were destroyed. The Piyyut Ensemble, with its 18 musicians, will explore the rich heritage of North African and Middle Eastern Jewish music in this concert.

At 8:30 p.m. Confederation House, 12 Emile Botta St. NIS 80. Call (02) 539-9360 to book.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.