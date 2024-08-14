Pioneering Ethiopian-Israeli actor Solomon Marsha passes away, leaving a lasting legacy

Solomon Marsha, a pioneering actor, comedian, and singer from the Ethiopian community, passed away due to a heart attack.

Born in 1970, Marsha was widely known for his role as Smelash, the uncle of Gili in the series "Nevsu," as well as his performances in the film "Red Leaves" and the series "Indel." Beyond his work in television and film, Marsha was active in theater and stand-up comedy, establishing himself as one of the trailblazers among Ethiopian artists in Israel.

Throughout his career, Marsha used humor and art as tools for bridging cultures and bringing people together. He served as an inspiration to many young creators, both within and beyond the Ethiopian community, who paid tribute to him on social media, expressing their sorrow over his untimely passing.

'Turning moments of pain into smiles'

Fellow actor and comedian Shai Fredo wrote on Facebook, "Solomon was a rare individual who brought light and joy to every place he touched. As an actor, singer, broadcaster, and stand-up comedian, he managed to touch the souls of countless people, turning moments of pain into smiles and giving new meaning to everyday life."

Marsha's performances at events like the Sigd Festival left a profound impact on all who had the privilege of witnessing him on stage. His roles in beloved television series such as "Nevsu" and "Indel" showcased his immense talent and rare ability to connect with audiences. Solomon Marsha in ''Indel''. (credit: HOT)

Solomon Marsha's death leaves a deep void, but his legacy will live on through the works he left behind—his stories, music, and laughter. His name will continue to resonate in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in peace.