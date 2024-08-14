Itamar Peretz to enlist in IDF's Battalion 13, honoring his late brother's legacy

Itamar Peretz, a 19-year-old from Afula, is set to enlist in the IDF's Battalion 13 on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Captain Raz Peretz, who served as a company commander in Battalion 51 and fell in battle at the Kisufim outpost on October 7. “My motivation to become a soldier only grew stronger after my brother fell,” Itamar shared. “Even before enlisting, I already feel connected to the battalion, like it’s a family.”

Itamar will be accompanied by his parents, Roni and Nava, family members, friends, Raz’s fiancée and her family. On the shirts worn by Itamar and his supporters is the inscription: “In the path you took, I will go, and I will win for you.”

Captain Raz Peretz was a platoon commander in Battalion 51. During the attack on October 7, he led his troops to a protective shelter, ran under fire to fetch them weapons, and neutralized a terrorist. Despite his troops’ lack of experience with combat, Raz issued pivotal fire commands and fought off numerous terrorists with two weapons, one in each hand. Even after being injured in his left hand, he continued fighting, eventually charging the terrorists and killing several, saving the lives of 12 soldiers.

Raz managed to record messages with loud gunshots to his friends at the Nova festival, warning them of the severity of the situation.

Not just brothers, but best friends

"He was more than a brother to me; Raz was my best friend," Itamar said. "We did so many things together. Raz was a DJ, and I started playing music because of him. We would go to parties together, and he would let me go up first for a few minutes so people could get to know me." Captain Raz Peretz. (credit: IDF)

Despite their immense pride in Itamar, his parents, Roni and Nava, admitted that his enlistment was difficult for them. "We are not at all comfortable with this choice," Roni said. Nava added, "I really didn't like the idea. I was initially very determined that Itamar wouldn't serve as a combat soldier, but he was adamant and there was no persuading him otherwise. In the end, we agreed to his enlistment until after his training, and we’ll see from there. When Raz enlisted, I worried like any mother would, but this time, my worry is even greater."

Itamar said, "It's hard for me to see how they feel, but I also believe this is Raz’s legacy."