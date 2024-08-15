From Odessa to Israel: Honoring painter Isaac Frenkel

Frenkel brought art from the City of Lights to the Hebrew state, then being formed.

By HAGAY HACOHEN
Isaac Frenkel (photo credit: Lora Frenkel Barel, Moshe Castel Museum of Art)
Isaac Frenkel
(photo credit: Lora Frenkel Barel, Moshe Castel Museum of Art)

A guided tour of a new exhibition, From Odessa to the Artists’ Quarterin Safed via Paris, by Jewish painter Isaac Frenkel will be given on August 15 at the Moshe Castel Museum by its chief curator Dr. Alek D. Epstein. An important artist in the School of Paris, Frenkel studied painting in Odesa under Aleksandra Ekster when the Russian Revolution erupted and he sailed to Israel on the Third Aliyah ship Ruslan.

From Israel he traveled to Paris, where he met artists Michel Kikoine and Chaïm Soutine, and brought art from the City of Lights to the Hebrew state, then being formed.

The tour takes place at 3 p.m. in Hebrew, with on the spot English and Russian translation offered. NIS 40 per ticket.Address: 1 Kikar Hamuseon, Ma’aleh Adumim. Call (02) 535-7000 for more.



