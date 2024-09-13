'They are unnatural': Arab channel TV show guest calls for the execution of gay people

An explicit call for the murder and execution of LGBT people was made in KAN 11 corporation's broadcast, according to a complaint filed earlier this week by The Aguda - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel.

The complaint concerns a program on the state-owned Arabic-language channel "Makan 33", which is the sister channel to the primary state-owned KAN 11.

הגשנו היום תלונה חמורה להנהלת התאגיד השידור לאחר ששידרו אמש בערוץ "מכאן 33" אמירות חסרות תקדים בחומרתן כנגד הקהילה הגאה בישראל. בתכנית שודר ראיון עם איש התקשורת סעיד בדראן, ובמשך דקות ארוכות ניתנה במה להסתה פרועה וקריאה מפורשת לרצח והוצאה להורג של להט"ב. מדובר באמירות שיש… pic.twitter.com/dN0YUvImss — האגודה למען הלהט"ב בישראל | The Aguda (@AgudaIsraelLGBT) September 9, 2024

During the interview with media personality Saeed Badran, which was broadcast on Monday night, he made unprecedented statements against the gay community in Israel for several minutes.

Among other things, Badran said that "homosexuals are outside of nature" and that he supports killing them.

He also said that it wouldn't matter if it were an Islamic (Shariah) state, Judaic (Halachic) state, or Christian state; all would execute gay people if they ruled by religion. THE ANNUAL gay pride parade in Tel Aviv takes place, in June. There is a very real possibility that Tel Aviv as a gay capital of the world will soon become a thing of the past, says the writer. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Endangering the lives of LGBT people

The association said in response, "These are statements that have the power to incite serious violence against LGBT people and directly endanger the lives of LGBT people from Arab society in particular, many of whom are also in danger every day.

"In light of this, we expect and demand from the broadcasting corporation, whose responsibility it is to represent all sections of the public appropriately and properly, to take all sanctions against the program team, the editors, the presenter, and anyone who approved the broadcast of the interview and leaving it on the air for long minutes."

KAN 11 responded, "The words that were said on the broadcast in Arabic are intolerable, and it was not appropriate for them to be broadcast. We immediately removed the segment from the network. The guest who said the things on the broadcast will not return to our broadcasts."