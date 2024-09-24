Noa in the park

Pop superstar Noa Kirel is set to perform to a sold-out Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

Despite the Hezbollah bombardment on Israel reaching farther south this week, the show’s production team said on Tuesday that there were no plans to postpone the concert.

No rockets have targeted the Tel Aviv area since the level of warfare between Israel and Hezbollah rose over the last few days.

Israeli singer Noa Kirel at the 2022 ACUM Awards ceremony for Hebrew Song near Tel Aviv on September 7, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Making history

The show, produced by Live Nation Israel/Bluestone Group, will be Kirel’s fourth in the spacious park – a first in the country’s history. Last week Kirel performed at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil. Last year, she represented Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest with her song “Unicorn”; she earned high praise for her performance and ultimately finished in third place.