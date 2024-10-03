Over 1,000 chess players shatter Israeli record in simultaneous chess game in Jerusalem

In a city shaken by despair brought on by a nearly year-long war, Safra Square became the scene of an effort to unify a community with a game – or several games – of chess. The 1,004 chess players of all levels gathered in a display of resilience, unity, solidarity, and, above all else, a love of the game.

This was not just any game. Players found themselves competing in a symbolic formation: a yellow ribbon, marking the struggle for the release of the 101 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Their games acted as a pressing plea for the safe return of those held captive in an ongoing, brutal war.

In a simultaneous chess game, which broke the record for the largest event of its kind in Israeli history, was the grand finale of three days of international chess celebrations. Against the backdrop of escalating conflict, the event offered a rare moment of peace, carrying a message laden with the pain of those waiting, praying for loved ones to come home, as Israelis and internationals of all ages came together for the love of the game.

Playing chess for unity

Chess – a game that requires strategy, patience, and precision – has long mirrored life’s challenges. On this night, however, it became more than a game – it became a medium of protest, hope, and honor.

Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar spoke from the heart to the crowd: “Even in these moments, we do not forget the hostages and wish for their return to be here with us. We will continue to promote Israeli chess,” he declared, capturing the bittersweet mood of the evening: a celebration of achievement but also a painful reminder of those missing.

AS THE day turned to dusk, participants’ white and black chess pieces clicked softly against wooden boards, a rhythm of concentration and determination. But the weight of the night was palpable. For many, the event was not just about the thrill of setting a new record but about sending a message to the world: Israel may be a nation under siege, but it stands strong, and it remembers its own.

The chessboards themselves became symbols of greater battles. One table was dedicated to the memory of Maj. Yehuda Natan Cohen, a chess player who fell in Gaza. His friends gathered around, their moves deliberate and meaningful, honoring a comrade who had played with them in more peaceful times. At another table, Nathan Eshel and nine of his descendants sat in memory of Israel Eshel, the founder of the Israeli Chess Federation. Their game was a tribute not only to a family patriarch but to the enduring legacy of chess in the country.

As the night progressed, the event evolved from a chess match into a tapestry of memory and defiance. Tables were dedicated to causes that resonated deeply in the Israeli psyche – one saluting the tireless security forces, another raising awareness about people with disabilities, another honoring Israeli hi-tech’s contributions to the nation’s defense and progress.

For those gathered, the night was a mosaic of emotions. It was a moment of personal victory for some, like 18-year-old Grandmaster Yahli Sokolovsky, who had just triumphed in the rapid chess championship. For others, it was a somber reflection on the price of the ongoing conflict. As the 1,004 participants played, they did so in silent prayer, their pieces moving across the checkered boards like soldiers in formation, each move carrying the weight of what they hoped to achieve – not just checkmate but the safe return of the hostages.

THE EVENT, which drew international attention, was a reminder that Israel's struggles are never fought alone. Chess players from across the globe had come to compete, but by the end of the night they had become part of something much larger – a movement of solidarity with a nation at war, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit even in the face of unimaginable hardship.

Yoav Brodsky, 14, traveled to the Jerusalem Open tournament from Ashdod with his family. Brodsky was excited about his first international tournament – so much so that the family arrived three hours early. Brodsky told In Jerusalem that while the hall wasn’t very big, it was still large enough to walk around and see the masters of the game he admired, such as one of his favorite players, Vasyl Mykhailovich Ivanchuk.

“Everyone was kind and warm, and I met many people, from children to the elderly, and even some from around the world. It was very nice to see how a game like chess can bring people from around the world together in such hard times.” He echoed MK Ze’ev Elkin, noting: “We played one of the oldest and most beautiful games, in one of the oldest and most beautiful cities.

“It was a really empowering experience that I will remember for the rest of my life. After the tournament ended, my brother, my father, and I attended this simultaneous exhibition at Safra Square in Jerusalem.

“This is the largest simultaneous game of chess in the world since Israeli Grandmaster Alik Gershon’s simultaneous exhibition in 2010, in which he played against 523 opponents for 18 hours straight!” Brodsky reflected on playing against 20 chess grandmasters, including Alik Gershon, Ilya Smirin, and Boris Kantsler, among others. [They] took on the task of beating us, common folks.

“This event was also very fun, and I got to play against Israeli Champion U18, International Master Guy Levin,” whom he noted would soon be a grandmaster. Though Brodsky lost his match after a long fight, he still left the event inspired and empowered to keep pursuing his love of the game.

“The whole Jerusalem Chess Festival, including the simultaneous exhibition, was one of the best experiences I ever had in chess and life. There is nothing more heartwarming than sitting at the chessboard with a person you haven’t seen before, from the other side of the globe, in our beautiful capital, Jerusalem, and talking and connecting like you are two long-time friends,” Brodsky said.

Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush reflected on the deeper significance of chess in Jewish history. “Chess, the only game already mentioned in the Talmud and continued in halachic books, has been played by many Jews over the generations.

“Now, here in Jerusalem, we are holding a championship with chess players from Israel and around the world during these difficult days as we fight our enemies,” he said, drawing a poignant connection between the ancient game and the current struggle.

His words, rich with history and faith, reminded the crowd that this was more than just a tournament: It was a stand for the values that have sustained the Jewish people through centuries of adversity.

AS THE games drew to a close, the night ended not with the jubilation of breaking a record but with a solemn sense of purpose. Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion captured the collective mood: “Jerusalem, Israel’s capital, has been breaking records for over 3,000 years, and today another record has been broken thanks to a very special and emotional event, in which the city square was turned into a giant symbol representing all of our prayers for the quick return of the hostages.”

The evening ended quietly. The crowd slowly dispersed, leaving behind the chessboards that had witnessed a historic moment of unity. Dr. Tzvika Barkai, chairman of the Israeli Chess Federation, summed up the event’s spirit: “We are proud to host this special event and conclude three days of an extraordinary chess celebration with players from all over the world, at a time when Israel desperately needs this international support.”

In the days to come, the world will remember the achievement – 1,004 players in a simultaneous game. For those there, the record will be secondary to the memory of a night when chess became more than a game: It became a prayer, a protest, and, most importantly, a symbol of hope for the return of the hostages.