Bullishly cute children's theatre in Beersheba

The Story of Ferdinand, the 1936 American classic book for children by Munro Leaf, about an unconventional calf who refuses to grow up and become a raging bull who fights for sport, is one of the many family-oriented productions featured in this year’s Beersheba Children’s Theater Festival, set to open on Sunday.

Directed by Hanoch Reim and with Or Meir in the title role, this one-man show is a colorful and sensitive examination of the courage needed to resist the call to pick a winning side and, instead, pick some flowers (Monday, October 21, 4 p.m.)

Little Man gains a big perspective

Little Man, another performance created by Reim, tells the story about a little man who wears the red cap his mother knit him and goes out into the world. When he meets a character, such as a wizard, he simply switches hats with them and gains their perspective. The performance includes a dragon that can exhale flames, but the fire in his guts is used to bake cakes. (Tuesday, October 22, 5:30 p.m.)

Families with a passion for music will relish an “introduction concert” for young listeners under conductor David Solomon. Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker is the basis for this interactive performance, during which the various orchestra roles are explained (Tuesday, October 22, 5:30 p.m.)

Tickets: NIS 50 for The Story of Ferdinand (Beit Hasofrim, 53 HaAvot St.), NIS 70 for Little Man (Tamuz, 12 Herzl St.), NIS 80 for The Nutcracker (10 Derech HaMesharerim St.) All performances are in Beersheba. Call *8305 to book. Visit kivunimb7.smarticket.co.il for more (Hebrew site).