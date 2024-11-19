Powerful new documentary uncovers the ‘Untold Story of Iraq’s Jews’

Tel Aviv, Israel - 18-11-24 - "The Long Journey Home : The Untold Story of Iraq’s Jews," a powerful new documentary, directed and produced by David Kahtan and edited by Ron Goldman, offering an in-depth look at the rich history, culture, and struggles of the Jewish community in Iraq, premiered at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque on 11th November 2024. The first of this 4-part series will air on KAN 11 on 30th November.

This groundbreaking documentary explores the community’s vibrant life in Iraq before its near-complete exodus following the rise of antisemitism in the mid-20th century, and examines the enduring impact on the descendants of this once-thriving Jewish population.

David Kahtan, the son of an Iraqi Jew, has spent more than 20 years researching and documenting untold stories from Iraq, and his documentary features eye-witness accounts from surviving members of the Iraqi Jewish diaspora who were forced to flee their homes, leaving behind businesses, property, and family members, together with commentary from historical experts. It brings together personal testimonies, rare archival footage, photographs, as well as footage from modern day Iraq, highlighting the importance of preserving the cultural legacy of this community that once numbered 180,000 individuals before it was reduced to a mere handful owing to persecution.

"Through this film, we aim to shed light on a story that has often been overlooked," said David Kahtan. "The Jewish community in Iraq, with its ancient roots dating back to the Babylonian exile, contributed enormously to the culture, economy and life of the country. Their story is an integral part of the Middle East narrative, and I hope this documentary raises global awareness and becomes a lasting educational resource for generations to come.”

The documentary highlights key moments in history, including Jewish life in Iraq; the contributions of Iraqi Jews to Iraq’s golden age of culture and scholarship; the impact of the Farhud (1941 pogrom); the subsequent exodus following the 1948 creation of the State of Israel; and the eventual disappearance of the remaining Jews from Iraq in the 1970s.

David Kahtan has spent years gathering firsthand accounts from surviving Iraqi Jews and their descendants, many of whom now live in Israel, Europe and North America. These interviews provide a rare and intimate glimpse into the loss, resilience and hope that have defined this community's experience.

The documentary also offers an opportunity for audiences to reflect on the broader themes of exile, identity, social justice and the preservation of culture. It explores the tension between remembering a lost homeland and embracing new identities in the diaspora, as well as the challenges that come with reconciling the past with the present.