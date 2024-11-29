Top ten events to go out to in Israel: Botanical Gardens, classical klezmer

1. Dynamic Approach

Zimbalista Gallery, a new creative hub dedicated to the late artist Ofra Zimbalista, opened its doors on November 28.

The gallery showcases contemporary art, visual art, and music, with its inaugural exhibition, “Ofra’s Studio,” highlighting Zimbalista’s dynamic approach. The exhibition features works connected to the arts while exploring the diverse techniques she used.

The exhibition runs until February 15, 2025, at Zimbalista Gallery, 36 Shivat Zion, Tel Aviv. Free admission. https://zimbalista.com/

2. Illuminated garden

Starting Saturday night, the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens will transform into a European-style market full of light, flavor, and enchantment as the world’s largest light sculpture exhibition arrives in Israel.

Stroll down a kilometer-long path of dazzling, eco-friendly sculptures – majestic dragons, golden carriages, and glowing unicorns – all illuminated by nearly a million LED lights. THE BOTANICAL Gardens display in Jerusalem. (credit: Botanical Gardens)

Savor winter delicacies created by top chefs like Omer Miller. It’s an experience you won’t want to miss.

November 30-December 31, Jerusalem Botanical Gardens. For details and reservations: Ticketmaster *9964.

3. Diverse ways

The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra’s annual Hallelujah Festival celebrates sacred music with seven performances under the theme “New Song.” Participants include the Hallelujah Choir Organization, the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra, and international soloists.

The opening concert, titled “New Song, Hallelujah,” features conductor Asaf Ben-Nur, soprano Rinatya Nissim, soloists Eliyahu Sabatov and Valery Olshko, and ensembles from the orchestra.

With six vocal and instrumental works expressing joy and gratitude, the concert promises an uplifting and moving experience.

November 30, Jerusalem Theatre, 8:00 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.jso.co.il/ or call (02) 566-0211.

4. Bridging past and present

Renowned conductor Tarmo Peltokoski and violinist Kristina Blanas will guest star in the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s upcoming concert series.

Making his debut in Israel, Peltokoski presents a program that bridges past and present, featuring Beethoven’s vibrant Symphony No. 7; Rautavaara’s evocative Cantus Arcticus; and Vasks’ luminous Distant Light Violin Concerto.

A second program includes Saint-Saëns’ sparkling Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, alongside a special Jeans Philharmonic performance featuring guest Yardena Arazi.

December 1-6, in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem. For details and tickets, visit www.ipo.co.il.

5. Kansas City Swing

The 2025 Hot Jazz series celebrates the golden age of jazz with “Parisian Swing to Bop,” featuring hits like “Wholly Cats,” “Charlie’s Dream,” and “Lester’s Dream.”

Join Michel Bonnet, Sylvain Hamel, and more for a journey through the sounds of Count Basie, Benny Goodman, and Charlie Christian.

December 1-7, across the country. For dates, venues, and tickets, call *3221. www.hotjazz.co.il/

6. Classical meets klezmer

Celebrate Jewish musical heritage with the Jewish Music – When Classical Meets Klezmer series, returning to Jerusalem with diverse, innovative performances.

Highlights include “The Rising Sun,” a Ladino tribute by Dganit Daddo honoring Matilda Cohen Serrano; the Solaron Ensemble’s “Journey through 400 years of Hebrew liturgical music”; a mandolin ensemble blending klezmer and classical styles with Yaki Reuven and his group; and Naomi Shemer and the Klezmer Women, a heartfelt homage to the legendary songwriter, featuring Neshot Chava and guest singer Tamar Giladi.

December 3-10, at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center, Jerusalem. For details and tickets: tcj.org.il.

7. The boundaries of art

The Na Laga’at Festival returns with groundbreaking art celebrating diversity and inclusion. Opening night features the debut of Something Is Missing, a sensitive comedy where deaf and blind actors reimagine Romeo and Juliet.

Highlights of the festival include pop-up dinners by chef Uri Buri at the pitch-black Blackout restaurant; an interactive bar show with comedian Dvir Benedek; a literary-musical evening with actor Lior Ashkenazi; and singer Alon Eder’s closing concert.

December 3-7, Na Laga’at Center, Jaffa Port. For details and tickets, call (03) 633-0808 or go to nalagaat.org.il.

8. Short and to the point

The 26th Short Theater Festival, opening next Thursday at Tzavta Theater, is a vibrant celebration of independent theater.

The festival offers a dynamic program featuring wild comedies, thought-provoking plays about war, and modern takes on Greek mythology.

Alongside two main programs (Six After the War and Mythologies) at Tzavta 1 and 2, the festival includes a special performance and a Ktzarim event with short plays on conspiracy theories.

December 5-7, Tzavta Theater, 30 Ibn Gvirol, Tel Aviv. www.tzavta.co.il .

9. The cost of war

The Israeli Opera presents a new production of Benjamin Britten’s monumental War Requiem, featuring over 220 performers, including soloists, two orchestras, and choirs, conducted by maestro Alexander Joel.

The War Requiem, first performed in 1962, is considered one of Britten’s greatest works, blending liturgical music with Wilfred Owen’s poignant war poetry to create a powerful statement on the human cost of conflict.

December 6, 8 (premiere), 10, and 13. For tickets and more information: www.israel-opera.co.il.

10. Diverse expressions

The International Jewish Performing Arts Festival returns for its ninth edition, presenting five days of theater, music, dance, and video art performances.

The program will showcase personal and diverse expressions from artists in Israel and the Diaspora.

Highlights include the world premiere of The Yellow Gate, Cabaret Black Swan by the Dimona Theater, and 10 Speakers, where 10 women respond to the Ten Commandments.

December 8-12. Beit Mazia Theater, 18 Mesilat Yesharim St., Jerusalem. For a full program and tickets: www.tcj.org.il.