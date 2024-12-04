'Beyond the Light': A testament to art’s power to heal

Hristo Mavrev’s art mirrors his life – layered, vibrant, and full of transformation.

In his new exhibition, Beyond the Light, which opened Tuesday at the Sheetrit & Wolf Gallery in Tel Aviv, Mavrev invites viewers to witness the art that emerged from his personal metamorphosis.

The Sheetrit & Wolf Gallery, founded two years ago by Ruth Sheetrit and Jonathan Wolf Abramovich, operates in the heart of the quaint Neve Tzedek neighborhood.

The Gallery exclusively represents world-renowned artists in Israel. Recently, it expanded its activity and now includes impressive exhibition spaces where rotating exhibitions are displayed alongside works from the gallery’s collection.

Born in communist Bulgaria, Mavrev grew up in a world of conformity, feeling like an outsider in his community and within himself. His first Israeli exhibition, Beyond the Light, offers a window into his journey from suppression to self-expression. HRISTO MAVREV: My paintings are a way to reclaim that lost brightness. (credit: Virginie Khalifa)

Now living in Israel with his husband, a senior member of the international diplomatic community currently serving here, Mavrev’s path has been anything but linear.

His paintings, created across the globe, trace this evolution. Early works confront themes of protection and isolation, while his newest pieces celebrate light and color in translucent layers, inviting viewers to see freedom made visible.

Artistic training in Bulgaria

Receiving his artistic training in the art academy in Bulgaria, Mavrev found himself yearning for self-expression. “I felt that somebody stole my imagination,” he recalls, emphasizing how this oppressive atmosphere set the stage for his search for freedom.

“I became excellent using the different artistic techniques, but I felt as if I lost my ideas. Everything was gray. Everything was locked.” Determined to reclaim his artistic spirit, Mavrev embarked on a journey that would take him through Britain, Greece, and beyond.

“In England, I could consider myself a good person, despite being different,” he reflects, remembering his transformation. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

His early works, such as the Chrysalids series, feature heavy, protective garments, symbolizing the cocoon that shields a caterpillar during its metamorphosis. “It’s like an armored cocoon protecting the caterpillar,” he says.

“But what’s beyond that armor? That’s what I wanted to find out.” The series reflects his need to shed old constraints and embrace his true self.

It was in Switzerland that Mavrev’s work began to transform. “It was the first time I painted flowers that radiate light,” he says, symbolizing hope and the freedom he sought. “I realized that light could be more than just illumination; it could be a metaphor for hope [and] for freedom.”

In Israel, this exploration deepened. The works in his latest series, with translucent, layered textures, appear to float like butterflies. “It’s like I free myself,” he says, capturing the essence of his current phase. “Now, my art isn’t just an expression; it’s a celebration of breaking free.”

After rediscovering himself and his artistic voice in London, Mavrev found inspiration while traveling to his hometown with his brother for the New Year, which sparked a profound artistic inspiration.

Joining the traditional celebration where people donned specially made goat skins, he was suddenly attracted to the idea of “skin.” “It comes from Bulgaria,” he explains, his eyes lighting up.

This “skin moment” ignited a fascination with textures, layers, and the idea of skin as a vessel of transformation. It led him to develop his unique technique, creating “acrylic skins” that echo the goat skins.

Mavrev’s technique is as distinctive as his themes. He creates his “acrylic skins,” by layering gels and paints, producing textured, transparent sheets that play with light. “I like damaging surfaces... I want to see through what is lying behind the skin,” he says.

“It’s not just about what is on the surface; it’s about peeling back, revealing what lies beneath.” Through this process, Mavrev peels back the layers, revealing the hidden stories beneath – mirroring his journey of uncovering his true self.

Life in Israel at this time is complex, but Mavrev’s optimism shines through. “The people of Israel are amazing,” he says. “They have this warmth, this ability to overcome challenges that inspire me.” Yet he acknowledges the difficulties. “I hear of so much death every day... It’s been impossible,” his eyes fill with tears.

Despite this, he finds solace in creating vibrant art. “I’m amazed that I create such colorful [work] here... It’s my protection,” he smiles.

Color, so central to his art, contrasts with his childhood memories of industrial Bulgaria, where “everything was brown and gray.” “Maybe as a child I missed color. And now, it’s like I’m bringing it back,” he says. “My paintings are a way to reclaim that lost brightness.”

Mavrev’s art is not just about breaking free from external constraints but also achieving inner liberation. “You don’t ask questions; you don’t question yourself,” he recalls of his upbringing, a culture of secrecy and obedience. Yet through his art, Mavrev learned to ask and answer those questions. “Absolutely... I feel really free,” he says, embodying the triumph of his journey.

Beyond the Light is a testament to art’s power to heal and illuminate. Through each vibrant, layered piece, Mavrev invites viewers to look beyond the surface and discover the stories, struggles, and triumphs beneath.

Beyond The Light at the Sheetrit & Wolf Gallery, 35-37 Shabazi St., Neve Tzedek, Tel Aviv. Admission is free.