New virtual museum unveiled to preserve and share Jewish heritage worldwide

The first-of-its-kind virtual museum dedicated to Jewish communities around the world has been launched by Alliance: Kol Yisrael Haverim (KIAH), combining cutting-edge 3D technology with rich historical storytelling. Known as the Alliance Museum, the initiative bridges the past, present, and future by preserving the stories of Jewish communities from North Africa, the Balkans, Asia, and the Middle East.

Founded in 1860 in France, the KIAH organization has long championed education, equality, and Jewish values. The virtual museum, accessible 24/7 and free of charge, features hundreds of rare artifacts, documents, photographs, and personal stories, offering an immersive experience with virtual tours and original video content.

Hani Memram, KIAH's deputy director and museum curator, described the museum as “a national treasure of culture and tradition,” adding that it serves as “a living bridge between generations.” Available in Hebrew, Spanish, and French, the museum seeks to connect visitors with their heritage while highlighting shared values such as education and mutual responsibility.

Alliance Schools

As a part of the organization's educational mandate, schools were set up throughout the Jewish Diaspora to ensure the accessibility of Jewish education. Since the organization's founding, some 280 schools Jewish schools have been established in the Balkans, Middle East, and North Africa.

A recently discovered photograph from the late 1850s has shed light on the influential role of Jewish education in the Moroccan city of Tetouan. The image shows Yaakov Tsafarti, a leader of Tetouan's Jewish community, speaking at a Hanukkah celebration at an Alliance school. A photograph shows an Alliance School in Tetouan, Morocco. (credit: Courtesy Alliance Museum)

The Tetouan community, once the largest in Spanish Morocco, boasted a robust cultural and educational network. By 1949, it comprised over 7,600 Jews out of a total of 14,000 in the region. The Alliance schools played a central role in preserving Jewish heritage and identity, with hundreds of students attending at their peak. Tsferati’s leadership and the festive atmosphere captured in the photo reflect the pride and value placed on education within the community.

As large waves of emigration reduced the community’s numbers in the 1950s, the photo serves as a poignant reminder of Tetouan's rich legacy. The upcoming museum aims to preserve such stories, with Hani Mamram, Alliance’s deputy director, describing the exhibit as “a living testament to education, equality, and community responsibility.”

In Iran, the establishment of Alliance schools marked a turning point for the Jewish community during a period of hardship. In 1889, the first KIAH school opened in Tehran after appeals from Rabbi Yitzhak, Iran’s Jewish leader, to counter persecution. Supported by Nasser al-Din Shah Qajar, the school provided education to 400 students in its first year under principal Joseph Kazes, who successfully abolished the discriminatory red patch for Jews in favor of the Alliance symbol.

The network expanded rapidly, with seven schools in Tehran alone and 27 others across cities like Isfahan, Hamadan, and Kermanshah, educating 1,800 students annually. A girls' school was established in 1899, and by 1917, Hebrew and Judaism studies were integrated into the curriculum.

Although Reza Shah Pahlavi's reign in 1925 imposed restrictions, forcing Persian to become the mandatory language of instruction, the Alliance schools remained a cornerstone of Jewish life in Iran. Many continued to operate until the 1978 Islamic Revolution, leaving a lasting legacy of education and community empowerment.

KIAH is calling on individuals with personal or familial ties to Alliance schools to contribute artifacts, documents, or memories to help expand the museum's growing collection. “Personal connection makes heritage relevant,” said Chaya Na’aman, the museum’s content advisor. “We believe every visitor will feel that these stories are both new and deeply personal to them.”

The Alliance Museum also plans collaborations with schools, historians, and Jewish organizations worldwide, positioning itself as a key educational and cultural resource.

For more information or to visit the museum, visit https://alliance.org.il.