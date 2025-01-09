A tribute concert for musical icon Dan Biron

The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra will hold a tribute concert, “From Jerusalem to the Balkans – Playing for Dan,” honoring the late media personality and musician Dan Biron.

The event, to be held tomorrow at the Jerusalem Theater at 7:30 p.m., will be conducted by Roni Porat and will feature violinist Jana Gandelman, accordionist Ira Shiran, musicians from the Dan Biron Student Orchestra, and guest artists.

The repertoire will include pieces from various cultures that inspired Biron during his extensive travels, blending folk music, classical works, and Israeli songs.

Biron (1939–2023) was a beloved television director and cultural figure known for his iconic shows such as Eretz Tropit Yafa, Shminiyot BaAvir, Siba LeMesiba, and the legendary Nikui Rosh. Alongside his media career, Biron was a skilled musician who joined the Jerusalem Student Orchestra in 1960 as an accordionist and later became its musical director, representing Israel at numerous international folklore festivals.

For years, Biron performed Balkan and Romani music alongside accordionist Emil Aybinder every Friday at Feingold Courtyard in Jerusalem, attracting countless listeners.

In 2007, he and his life partner, media personality Sari Raz, opened Birman, a musical bistro on Jerusalem’s Ben-Yehuda Street. Biron also ran for Jerusalem mayor in 2008 as part of the “Ale Yarok – Jerusalem for All” list.

“Dan Biron was an extraordinary personality,” said Porat. “He profoundly influenced musical culture in Jerusalem and beyond. His accordion playing and musicianship were unparalleled, and the concert repertoire reflects his wide-ranging tastes: Balkan music, global melodies, classical overtures, Piazzolla tangos, and more. It’s a rare chance to celebrate – sometimes, we must allow ourselves that joy!”

Ofer Amsalem, CEO of the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, added: “Dan Biron’s legacy as both a television innovator and cultural icon is deeply tied to our orchestra. His Friday performances became a cherished local tradition, bringing joy to Jerusalem’s music lovers. This tribute concert celebrates his unique ability to connect people and cultures through music.”

Post-concert festivities will include a reception in the theater corridors with a drink and tasting bar inspired by “Birman” (additional charge).