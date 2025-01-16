Gesher Theater's 2025 season: classics collide with the cutting-edge

Gesher Theater has unveiled a riveting and richly varied repertoire for its 2025 season, blending daring new Israeli works with bold reinterpretations of cherished classics.

The season launches with a provocative cabaret-style adaptation of Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment. Directed by Alexander Molochnikov, celebrated for his trailblazing theatrical vision, this reinterpretation injects fresh vitality into the iconic narrative of guilt, redemption, and moral reckoning.

Audiences can also anticipate Someone to Run With, an enthralling stage adaptation of David Grossman’s beloved novel, alongside an inventive production of Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children, directed by Sapir Heller, promising a contemporary edge to the timeless tale of resilience amid chaos.

True to its mission of nurturing emerging talent, Gesher Theatre spotlights a new generation of Israeli voices. Rising playwright Roy Chen’s evocative drama Souls will be directed by the acclaimed Itay Tiran, with a powerhouse cast featuring luminaries like Evgenia Dodina and Ariel Bronz.

Young director Ido Colton makes his repertory debut with his fresh adaptation of Grossman’s Someone to Run With. Neta Spiegelman, celebrated for her imaginative children’s play How a Giraffe Sleeps, unveils her latest creation, She Knits, He Unravels, a work brimming with wit and emotional nuance. Noga Hall in Jaffa, where Gesher Theater is located (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

For music and theater aficionados alike, a groundbreaking collaboration with the Rishon Lezion Symphony Orchestra takes center stage in a production of Onegin.

This ambitious endeavor merges Alvis Hermanis’s compelling drama Onegin. Footnotes with Tchaikovsky’s opulent opera, crafting a multi-sensory theatrical event destined to leave audiences spellbound.

Additional tours

Gesher is also planning tours across North America and Europe. Acclaimed productions such as Don’t Look Back and Richard III will be performed in Toronto and London.

In June, the theater will host the vibrant Jaffa Fest international theater festival, welcoming an eclectic array of productions from around the world to its home in Jaffa.

For more details, visit the Gesher Theatre website at gesher-theatre.co.il or contact the box office at (03) 515-7000.