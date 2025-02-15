How do singles prefer to celebrate Valentines Day?

Valentine's Day might be full of chocolate, flowers, and romantic dates for some, but many treat it like any other Thursday – marking an ongoing debate for lovebirds everywhere.

OkCupid polled singles to see if they prefer to celebrate the day of love with someone special or if they treat it as any other Thursday.

48% of respondents wanted a classic romantic dinner, 25% opted for a quiet night with a movie and comfort food, and 16% wanted a new, adventurous experience.

However, most singles said Valentine's Day isn't a big deal to them; a whopping 72% said that they'd happily date someone who doesn’t celebrate the day at all.

Still, for those who do choose to mark the occasion, questions still arise on how to celebrate. Should you get your partner presents, or will a small romantic gesture suffice? What is it that makes people fall in love? (credit: PEXELS)

How should you show you care?

38% of OkCupid respondents saw gift-giving as an important symbol of investment and emotion in a relationship. However, 51% of singles said that gift-giving is nice but not necessary.

"The data highlights a very interesting point in the field of relationships – the gap between how each partner perceives gifts, celebrations, and the marking of symbolic events such as wedding anniversaries, birthdays, and Valentine's Day," said Tel Aviv-based marriage counselor and Family Studies lecturer Hedi Axelrad. "When a person gives their partner what they themselves would like to receive, they are actually projecting their desires and perceptions onto the other, without considering the other party's personal needs.

Stereotypically, Valentine's Day can be a bit of a compatibility test for relationships. But Axelrad notes that it doesn't have to be such a red flag if you don't celebrate the same way.

"Even if one partner is less connected to this day, it's worth acknowledging the other's feelings and making an effort to consider their expectations. On the other hand, if my partner doesn't see anything special about this day, it doesn't necessarily indicate a lack of love – but simply differences in attitudes that are important to talk about."

She also noted that one of the keys to a successful relationship is giving your partner love in the way they want to receive it.

"It is recommended to learn what is truly important to our partner and give them what they need, even if it is not necessarily what we would like to receive," Axelrad said.

Some 33% of respondents said that they'd prefer to be in a solid, committed relationship before they celebrate Valentine's Day, while 28% said it didn't matter.

Nonetheless, Axelrad said that the holiday is a great opportunity to let your loved ones know you care about them.

"Valentine's Day is a good opportunity to pause for a moment and give space to express feelings – whether in a big celebration or a small gesture, what's important is to show the other party that they are significant to us," said Axelrad.