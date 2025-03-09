'Looking for Love:' Slain October 7 hero, Aner Shapira's debut album unveiled

The debut album of Aner Shapira, who was killed on October 7, was released on Sunday.

Shapira, 22, a Nahal combat soldier who attended the Nove Music Festival in Re'im, hid in one of the mobile bomb shelters along Route 232 near the festival during the massacre.

He managed to fend off seven grenades thrown by Hamas terrorists before he was killed. His close friend Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was with him, was taken hostage along with Eliya Cohen and Or Levy.

Alongside being a combat soldier, Shapira was also a writer and creator who dreamed of building a musical career.

The album features 10 hip-hop tracks that showcase his worldview, personality, and values.

The songs tackle complex issues, including violence against women, the state of the country, bereavement, and, at the heart of his work, love.

Alongside the album’s release, a music video for the title track, “Looking for Love,” has also been launched.

Jerusalem launch event

On March 27, a special launch event will take place in Jerusalem, featuring Israeli singer-songwriter Berry Sakharof.

As part of the event, the Aner Association will be inaugurated in his memory, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting its activities.