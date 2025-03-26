Jerusalem Marathon unveils official running shoe

The 14th International Jerusalem “Winner” Marathon has officially launched its dedicated running shoe for 2025, the RIDE 18 model by SAUCONY, featuring the inscription “Jerusalem Marathon.” This marks the third consecutive year of collaboration between the Jerusalem Municipality and the global sports brand, following a trend set by leading marathons worldwide.

This year’s launch was led by two inspiring marathon ambassadors:

• Orr Sheizaf, a seasoned marathon runner and reservist injured in combat in Gaza, who will participate in the 5 km race – his first since completing rehabilitation.

• Netanel Sinai, a soldier diagnosed with PTSD after serving in Gaza, who found running and preparing for the marathon to be instrumental in his mental recovery. He will compete in the 10 km race.

35,000 runners are expected to take part in the marathon

RUNNERS PARTICIPATE in previous editions of the Jerusalem Marathon, which will take place for the 13th time on March 8 in the Israeli capital. (credit: Jerusalem Marathon/Courtesy)

With registration for the April 4 race at its peak, nearly 35,000 runners are expected to take part in the marathon, with tens of thousands of spectators lining the streets of Jerusalem. The event offers a unique combination of athletic challenge and breathtaking historical scenery, making it one of the most distinctive races in the world.

Liat Pitaro, Director of the Sports Department at the Jerusalem Municipality, highlighted the marathon’s continuous evolution:

“The Jerusalem Marathon continues to innovate and align with the highest standards of international races. We are proud to launch a unique shoe for the marathon and excited to see athletes from across the country participate in a race that symbolizes resilience, perseverance, and the unyielding spirit.”

Hanita Mey-Tal, CEO of SAUCONY Israel, emphasized the advanced technology behind the new shoe:

“The RIDE 18 model offers runners a combination of comfort, stability, and high responsiveness. We are thrilled to be part of the Jerusalem Marathon and to support athletes who set personal and inspiring goals.”

The RIDE 18 model is designed with enhanced technology to provide a more comfortable and efficient run. Featuring lightweight construction, improved cushioning, and high durability, it caters to both professional runners and amateur trainees alike. The shoe is now available for purchase on SAUCONY’s website and in stores nationwide. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The International Jerusalem “Winner” Marathon is organized by the Jerusalem Municipality in collaboration with the Jerusalem Development Authority, with support from the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, and the Ministry of Tourism. The event’s primary sponsor is Toto Winner.

As race day approaches, the streets of Jerusalem are set to welcome runners from all backgrounds, united by the shared spirit of endurance, determination, and triumph.